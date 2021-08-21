IRCON Apprentice 2021 Recruitment for 32 Vacancies, No Interview, Merit Based Selection

IRCON Apprentice 2021 Recruitment: IRCON International Limited has advertised a notification for recruitment to the various trades through apprentice act 1961 for Ircon's projects in various states i.e. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, J&K, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Gujrat etc. The candidates holding the qualification of degree/diploma in the concerned trade can apply to the posts through the online mode only. No applications will be considered through any other mode.

The selection procedure involves around. There will be no interview held for the above posts. The candidates can go through this notification article to know the eligibility, qualification and any other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 13 September 2021

IRCON Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 19 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 13 Posts

IRCON Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Full-Time Graduate Degree in Engineering Technology in concerned branch from any other institute recognized by AICTE.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Full-Time Diploma in Engineering Technology in concerned branch from any other institute recognized by AICTE.

IRCON Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

IRCON Apprentice 2021 Stipend

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 10, 000/- Per Month

Technician Apprentice - Rs. 8, 500/- Per Month

IRCON Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

There will be no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Minimum Educational Qualification.

Download IRCON Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for IRCON Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 21 August to 13 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.