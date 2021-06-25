Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 June 2021: Apply for 1500+ GMC Shahdol, HPPSC, WSSO Haryana, Odisha Police and MPPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 25 June 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 June 2021 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Government Medical College (GMC) Shahdol, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Water & Sanitation Support Organization (WSSO) Haryana, Odisha Police and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Water & Sanitation Support Organization (WSSO) Haryana

Post Name: Block Resource Coordinator Posts

Vacancies: 27

Last Date: 16 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 40

Last Date: 21 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Government Medical College (GMC), Shahdol

Post Name: Speech Therapist, Physiotherapist, Radiographer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 147

Last Date: 27 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 576

Last Date: 23 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Odisha Police

Post Name: Sub Inspector and Constable Posts

Vacancies: 721

Last Date: 15 July 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification