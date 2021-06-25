Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–25 June 2021: Apply for 1500+ GMC Shahdol, HPPSC, WSSO Haryana, Odisha Police and MPPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 25 June 2021 for more than 1500+ vacancies in Government Medical College (GMC) Shahdol, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), Water & Sanitation Support Organization (WSSO) Haryana, Odisha Police and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Water & Sanitation Support Organization (WSSO) Haryana
Post Name: Block Resource Coordinator Posts
Vacancies: 27
Last Date: 16 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Engineer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 40
Last Date: 21 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Government Medical College (GMC), Shahdol
Post Name: Speech Therapist, Physiotherapist, Radiographer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 147
Last Date: 27 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 576
Last Date: 23 July 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Odisha Police
Post Name: Sub Inspector and Constable Posts
Vacancies: 721
Last Date: 15 July 2021