Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 April 2021: Apply for 2700+ GMC Jammu, PSSSB, Bihar Post Office, IIP Dehradun and SEP
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 April 2021 for more than 2700+ vacancies in Govt Medical College & Associated Hospitals Jammu, Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab), Bihar Post Office, Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and School Education Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP)
Post Name: Project Associate I & II Posts
Vacancies: 21
Last Date: 07 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Govt Medical College & Associated Hospitals, Jammu
Post Name: Anaesthesia Technician Posts
Vacancies: 60
Last Date: 10 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)
Post Name: Technical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 120
Last Date: 20 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: School Education Punjab
Post Name: Lecturer Posts
Vacancies: 569
Last Date: 05 May 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Bihar Post Office
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 1940
Last Date: 26 May 2021