Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 April 2021: Apply for 2700+ GMC Jammu, PSSSB, Bihar Post Office, IIP Dehradun and SEP

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 28 April 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Apr 28, 2021 12:18 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 April 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–28 April 2021

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 28 April 2021 for more than 2700+ vacancies in Govt Medical College & Associated Hospitals Jammu, Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab), Bihar Post Office, Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and School Education Punjab Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP)

Post Name: Project Associate I & II Posts

Vacancies: 21

Last Date: 07 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Govt Medical College & Associated Hospitals, Jammu

Post Name: Anaesthesia Technician Posts

Vacancies: 60

Last Date: 10 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab)

Post Name: Technical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 120

Last Date: 20 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: School Education Punjab

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 569

Last Date: 05 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Bihar Post Office

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 1940

Last Date: 26 May 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
