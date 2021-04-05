School Education Department Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021: 569 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021: Department of School Education, Punjab has released a recruitment notification for the post of Lecturer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for School Education Punjab Recruitment 2021 from 05 April to 26 April 2021 on educationrecruitmentboard.com.

A total of 569 vacancies are available for various disciplines such as Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, Economics, Geography, Maths, Sociology, Hindi and English.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submitting Application – 05 April 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 26 April 2021

School Education Punjab Vacancy Details

Lecture – 569 Posts

Discipline Name Total Backlog Total Biology 14 27 Chemistry 25 52 Commerce 76 68 Economics 18 31 Geography 12 06 English – 37 Hindi 11 11 Maths 28 36 Sociology 33 01 Physics – 51 Punjabi – 32

Eligibility Criteria School Education Department Punjab Lecturer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Science - Botany/Zoology /Bio-tech /Bio-Chemistry/ Mcro-Biolory/ Human Biology/ Genetics or any other equivalent qualification, but equivalency certificate should be given by the concerned University or Institution with at least with 55% marks and should have passed B.Ed. with teaching subject Science from a recognized University Institution.

Should have passed M.Com/CA/CWA at least with 55% marks or any other equivalent qualification, but equivalency certificate should be given by the concerned University or Institution and should have passed B.Ed from recognized University or Institution as per guidelines of University Grants Commission."

Geography - M.A./M.sc. in Geography at least with 55% marks and should have passed B.Ed with teaching subject Social Science from recognized university or institution and should have studied in three years Geography as an elective subject in Graduation as per guidelines of University Grants Commission.

Hindi - M.A in Hindi at least with 55% marks and should have passed B.Ed with teaching subject Hindi from a recognized University or Institution as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission and should have studied Hindi as on elective subject in Graduation for a period of three years

Maths - M.A with Mathematics/M.Sc Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification" but equivalency certificate should be given by the concerned University or Institution at least with 55% marks along with Mathematics as one of the elective subjects in Graduation level and should have passed B.Ed with teaching subject Mathematics from a recognized University or Institution as per guidelines of University Grants Commission

Sociology - M.A. in Sociology with at least with 55% marks and should have passed B.Ed. with teaching subject of Sociology or Social Science from a recognized university or institution and should have studied three years Sociology or Social Science as an elective subject in Graduation as per guidelines of University Grants Commission.

For backlog posts, check detailed notification given below

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply School Education Department Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates can apply online on official website on or before 26 April 2021.

Application Fee:

For GEN & Other Category: Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ ST Category: Rs. 500/ –

School Education Department Punjab Lecturer Notification

School Education Department Punjab Lecturer Backlog Notification