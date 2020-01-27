Top 5 Jobs of the Day–27 January 2020: Apply for 18000+ Vacancies for UPSC, SSB Silvassa, Indian Bank, AP Grama Sachivalayam, Assam Postal Circle and other

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 January 2020 for 18000+ more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes UPSC, SSB Silvassa, Indian Bank, AP Grama Sachivalayam, Assam Postal Circle Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2019 Application Process will be closed on 31 January 2020. All interested candidates who wish to work as Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer have a golden opportunity. The online application for UPSC EPFO 2020 will close on 31 January 2020. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has released 420 vacancies Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer under Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Staff Selection Board (SSB), Silvassa has announced vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher, Assistant Teacher/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Assistant Teacher (Primary/Upper Primary Schools) under the Directorate of Education, DNH, Department of Primary Education, DNH and Planning & Statistics Department, DNH. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

The Indian Bank has invited application to the recruitment of the Specialist Officer (SO) Posts. Online application for the same has already been started from 22 January 2020. A total of 138 vacancies are notified for the post of Assistant Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager. Candidates can apply for Indian Bank SO Posts at the official website of Indian Bank www.indianbank.in. The last date of filing applications is 10 February 2020.

If you have not applied yet for AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2020, then just apply for the same before 31st January 2020. It is a golden chance for all the government job seekers having certain educational qualification.

Assam Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 919 GDS Posts, Online Application Started @appost.in

