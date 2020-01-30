Top 5 Jobs of the Day–30 January 2020: Apply for 16000+ Vacancies TANUVAS, ESIC, AIIMS Bhopal, AP Grama Sachivalayam, Alagappa University and other Organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 January 2020 for 16000+ more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal), AP Grama Sachivalayam, Alagappa University Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has invited applications for the Farm Manager, JE, Asst Draughtsman, Binder and other posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 27 February 2020.

Employee’s State Insurance Hospital (ESIC), Delhi has released the notification for the 65 Senior Resident vacancies on 29 January 2020 at its official website-esic.nic.in/.

India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) has invited applications for the Farm Assistant Professor posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal (AIIMS Bhopal) Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 07 February 2020.

Only one day has left for AP Gram Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020. Candidates who have not submitted their AP Grama Sachivalayam Application 2020, can register for the same before 31st January 2020.

Alagappa University has invited applications for the Assistant Professor, Professor and other posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for Alagappa University Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 19 February 2020.

