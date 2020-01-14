Top 5 of the day–14 January 2020, Vacancies Gargi College, HPSSC, AIIMS Nagpur, Kamala Nehru College and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 14 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Gargi College Delhi, Karnataka High Court, Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur, Kamala Nehru College Delhi have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Gargi College Delhi has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Gargi College Delhi Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2020.

Karnataka High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Oath Commissioner. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of oath commissioner through the prescribed format on or before 7 February 2020.

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and other Posts. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Nagpur has released the notification No- Admin/Rec./Regular/Nursing Officer/2019/AIIMS.NGP/, for the 104 posts of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse) on 10 January 2020 at its official website, https://aiimsnagpur.edu.in/.

Kamala Nehru College Delhi has invited applications for the Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply for Kamala Nehru College Delhi Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2020.

Gargi College Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 72 Assistant Professor Posts

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020: 851 Vacancies Notified for Oath Commissioner Posts, Apply Online @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 1099 Vacancies Notified for JE, Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and Other Posts

AIIMS Nagpur Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 104 Vacancies, Apply Till Feb 10

Kamala Nehru College Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 65 Assistant Professor Posts