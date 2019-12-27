Top 5 of the day–27 December 2019, Vacancies IFGTB Coimbatore, IOCL, UGVCL, GPSC, HCL and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 27 December 2019, for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB Coimbatore), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL), Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB Coimbatore) has invited applications for the Senior Project Fellow, JRF and other posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 08 January 2020.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice in Northern Region. A total of 312 vacancies are available at its Locations in States & Union Territory of North India (Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh. IOCL Recruitment 2020 is being done online on IOCL official website www.iocl.com from 26 December onward. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 22 January 2020.

Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL) Gujarat has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). The recruitment is being done to fill up 478 vacancies of Vidyut Sahayak/ Junior Assistant Posts in field offices under the jurisdiction of UGVCL. UGVCL Online Applications is starting from today i.e. on 27 December 2019 on www.ugvcl.com\careers and the last date for submitting UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Online Application is 16 January 2020.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Police Inspector, Translator , Agriculture Officer, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Gujarat Educational Service, Chemist, Section Officer, Gynaecologist, Industrial Promotion Officer, State Tax Inspector, Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle and Other. A total of 1466 vacancies are available under GPSC Recruitment 2020. GPSC online applications are available on GPSC official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can apply for GPSC Jobs on or before 10 January 2020.

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) invited applications for the post of Trade Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.

