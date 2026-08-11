Top medical colleges in Delhi in 2026: The capital of India, Delhi, has about 1670 medical seats across colleges in the state. AIIMS Delhi is one of the top choices among the NEET UG aspirants looking for MBBS admissions. Top MBBS colleges in Delhi offer quality education, excellent clinical exposure and strong career opportunities. Delhi is known as India’s leading medical hub. Top NEET medical colleges in Delhi include AIIMS Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhan Mahaveer Medical Colleges, Maulana Azad Medical College, etc.

Admission to top medical colleges in Delhi are based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Medical seats are allotted through AIQ and State quota counselling conducted by Medical Counselling Committee or state. Read the article below to know the top NEET medical colleges in India including fee, courses offered and expected NEET cutoff 2026.