Top NEET Colleges in Delhi in 2026; Fees, Courses, Cutoff
Looking for top medical colleges in Delhi accepting NEET scores? Here is the complete list of MBBS colleges in Delhi along with their fees, courses offered and expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff.
Key Points
- Delhi offers 1670 medical seats; NEET UG 2026 scores determine admissions.
- Key details on fees, courses, and expected NEET UG 2026 cutoffs are provided.
- Expected NEET UG 2026 cutoffs for AIIMS Delhi, VMMC, and MAMC are detailed.
Top medical colleges in Delhi in 2026: The capital of India, Delhi, has about 1670 medical seats across colleges in the state. AIIMS Delhi is one of the top choices among the NEET UG aspirants looking for MBBS admissions. Top MBBS colleges in Delhi offer quality education, excellent clinical exposure and strong career opportunities. Delhi is known as India’s leading medical hub. Top NEET medical colleges in Delhi include AIIMS Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhan Mahaveer Medical Colleges, Maulana Azad Medical College, etc.
Admission to top medical colleges in Delhi are based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Medical seats are allotted through AIQ and State quota counselling conducted by Medical Counselling Committee or state. Read the article below to know the top NEET medical colleges in India including fee, courses offered and expected NEET cutoff 2026.
Top Medical Colleges in Delhi: Fees, Courses
Check the table below to know the best colleges in Delhi accepting NEET scores 2026 along with their fees and courses offered:
|
Name of the College
|
Fees (in INR)
|
Courses Offered
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
INR 1628
|
MBBS
|
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, VMMC
|
INR 2.56 lakh to INR 2.65 lakh
|
MBBS
|
Maulana Azad Medical College, MAMC
|
INR 11,000 to INR 12,350
|
MBBS
|
Jamia Hamdard Institute of Medical Science and Research
|
INR 77.68 lakh
|
MBBS
|
Lady Hardinge Medical College
|
INR 7,500 to INR 8,300
|
MBBS
|
University College of Medical Sciences
|
INR 1.16 lakh to INR 1.21 lakh
|
MBBS
|
NDMC Medical College
|
INR 2.25 lakh to INR 3.01 lakh
|
MBBS
|
Dr. BR Ambedkar Medical College
|
INR 1.54 lakh- government quota seats
INR 12 lakh- private quota seats
INR 35.21 lakh- NRI quota seats
|
MBBS
Also Read:
- AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 (Expected) Opening & Closing Ranks for MBBS
- DR BR Ambedkar MBBS Fees 2026: Check Seat Matrix, Cutoff and Admission Process
Top Medical Colleges in Delhi NEET UG 2026 Cutoff
Check the expected college-wise NEET cutoff 2026 for MBBS colleges in Delhi.
AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026
Check the table below to know the expected AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 cutoff:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
1
|
47 - 48
|
OBC
|
5 - 6
|
186 - 207
|
EWS
|
15 - 18
|
214 - 224
|
SC
|
17- 34
|
644 - 645
|
ST
|
41 - 59
|
1150 - 1406
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, VMMC Cutoff 2026 (Expected)
Check the table below to know the expected VMMC NEET UG 2026 cutoff:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
49 - 53
|
130 - 141
|
OBC
|
192 - 223
|
306 - 461
|
EWS
|
266 - 320
|
544 - 693
|
SC
|
766 - 1086
|
2409 - 2934
|
ST
|
2884 - 5498
|
7084 - 8852
Maulana Azad Medical College Expected NEET Cutoff 2026
Check the table below to know the expected MAMC NEET UG 2026 cutoff:
|
Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
General
|
54 - 56
|
112 - 145
|
OBC
|
217 - 249
|
369 - 397
|
EWS
|
258 - 37
|
560 - 789
|
SC
|
690 - 792
|
3483 - 5218
|
ST
|
1400 - 1699
|
4686 - 5543
Also Read:
NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks
Previous Year NEET Cutoff of Top Medical Colleges in Delhi
The table below depicts the NEET UG closing ranks for top medical colleges in Delhi for the General category. The cutoffs are mostly in the same range:
|
Colleges Name
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
47
|
47
|
56
|
MAMC
|
103
|
145
|
85
|
VMMC
|
132
|
141
|
107
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