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Top NEET Colleges in Delhi in 2026; Fees, Courses, Cutoff

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 17:04 IST

Looking for top medical colleges in Delhi accepting NEET scores? Here is the complete list of MBBS colleges in Delhi along with their fees, courses offered and expected NEET UG 2026 cutoff. 

Top Medical Colleges In Delhi Accepting NEET UG Scores 2026
Top Medical Colleges In Delhi Accepting NEET UG Scores 2026

Key Points

  • Delhi offers 1670 medical seats; NEET UG 2026 scores determine admissions.
  • Key details on fees, courses, and expected NEET UG 2026 cutoffs are provided.
  • Expected NEET UG 2026 cutoffs for AIIMS Delhi, VMMC, and MAMC are detailed.

Top medical colleges in Delhi in 2026: The capital of India, Delhi, has about 1670 medical seats across colleges in the state. AIIMS Delhi is one of the top choices among the NEET UG aspirants looking for MBBS admissions. Top MBBS colleges in Delhi offer quality education, excellent clinical exposure and strong career opportunities. Delhi is known as India’s leading medical hub. Top NEET medical colleges in Delhi include AIIMS Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Vardhan Mahaveer Medical Colleges, Maulana Azad Medical College, etc.

Admission to top medical colleges in Delhi are based on NEET UG 2026 scores. Medical seats are allotted through AIQ and State quota counselling conducted by Medical Counselling Committee or state. Read the article below to know the top NEET medical colleges in India including fee, courses offered and expected NEET cutoff 2026.

Top Medical Colleges in Delhi: Fees, Courses

Check the table below to know the best colleges in Delhi accepting NEET scores 2026 along with their fees and courses offered:

Name of the College

Fees (in INR)

Courses Offered

AIIMS Delhi

INR 1628

MBBS

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, VMMC

INR 2.56 lakh to INR 2.65 lakh

MBBS

Maulana Azad Medical College, MAMC

INR 11,000 to INR 12,350

MBBS

Jamia Hamdard Institute of Medical Science and Research

INR 77.68 lakh

MBBS

Lady Hardinge Medical College

INR 7,500 to INR 8,300

MBBS

University College of Medical Sciences

INR 1.16 lakh to INR 1.21 lakh

MBBS

NDMC Medical College

INR 2.25 lakh to INR 3.01 lakh

MBBS

Dr. BR Ambedkar Medical College

INR 1.54 lakh- government quota seats

INR 12 lakh- private quota seats

INR 35.21 lakh- NRI quota seats

MBBS

Also Read:

Top Medical Colleges in Delhi NEET UG 2026 Cutoff

Check the expected college-wise NEET cutoff 2026 for MBBS colleges in Delhi.

AIIMS Delhi Cutoff 2026

Check the table below to know the expected AIIMS Delhi NEET UG 2026 cutoff:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1

47 - 48

OBC

5 - 6

186 - 207

EWS

15 - 18

214 - 224

SC

17- 34

644 - 645

ST

41 - 59

1150 - 1406

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, VMMC Cutoff 2026 (Expected)

Check the table below to know the expected VMMC NEET UG 2026 cutoff:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

49 - 53

130 - 141

OBC

192 - 223

306 - 461

EWS

266 - 320

544 - 693

SC

766 - 1086

2409 - 2934

ST

2884 - 5498

7084 - 8852

Maulana Azad Medical College Expected NEET Cutoff 2026

Check the table below to know the expected MAMC NEET UG 2026 cutoff:

Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

54 - 56

112 - 145

OBC

217 - 249

369 - 397

EWS

258 - 37

560 - 789

SC

690 - 792

3483 - 5218

ST

1400 - 1699

4686 - 5543

Also Read:

NEET Cutoff 2026 For MBBS Government College: Check Previous Year Category-wise Opening and Closing Ranks

Previous Year NEET Cutoff of Top Medical Colleges in Delhi

The table below depicts the NEET UG closing ranks for top medical colleges in Delhi for the General category. The cutoffs are mostly in the same range:

Colleges Name

2025

2024

2023

AIIMS Delhi

47 

47 

56 

MAMC

103 

145 

85 

VMMC

132 

141 

107 

Read More:

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 17:04 IST

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