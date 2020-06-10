Best MS Excel Courses for Free – All about Courses, Fee, Duration, Online Platform

In 1985, Microsoft launched MS Excel product for the business clients to help them manage their financial data and accounting problems with this organised application. Since then, with continuous modifications and addition of new features, MS Excel has expanded its reach to not just business clients but also at homes among the students, in colleges among teachers, and with academicians and other important stakeholders looking for easy options to come up with graphs, pivot tables, and pie charts.

In this article, you will find out list of some best courses that are available on several platforms. These courses are made for learners at beginners level, intermediate level and for those who wish to lean advance Excel skills. Enroll for any of the MS Excel courses that best suits your needs and utilize the lockdown period to add one more crucial skill that can enhance your employability post lockdown.

1. Microsoft Excel Course for Beginner to Advanced Learners

Designed by a professional trainer Kyle Pew this course includes a range of applications that include Adobe Suite, Microsoft Office Suite, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and VBA (Excel and Access) among other topic of interests. Create powerful spreadsheets after seeking 14 hours on-demand video training. Apart from this, 27 supplemental resources and 5 articles are available to enhance our understanding about MS Excel.

Duration - 14 Hours

Available at – Udemy

2. Microsoft Excel Crash Course – From Beginner to Expert in 6 Hours

If you are willing to become proficient at Microsoft Excel enroll for these 75 video lectures course that will leave no stone unturned to let you master this MS Office tool. Get lifetime access for this tutorial to become an expert at Microsoft Excel. Acquire know-how of MS Excel fundamentals and advanced features. A certified instructor with more than 15 years of experience will help you perform calculations with ease. In addition, you will get hands-on 6.5 hours on-demand video, 2 articles, and 1 supplemental resource.

Duration - 6.5 Hours

Available at - Udemy

3. Data Visualization with Advanced Excel (PwC – Coursera)

Learn advanced Excel 2013 functions through Advanced Excel Course. Learn to build power view reports and complex graphs. Once you sign up for this course, you will get access to all programming assignments, quizzes, and videos. Not only this, some content and audit video lectures are absolutely free for the advanced level learners. The USP of the course is that it will tech you creation of dynamic dashboards and the techniques to perform different types of simulation analysis and scenario.

Duration: 4 Weeks, 3 to 4 hours per week

Available at – Coursera

4. Free Excel Courses Online

Top universities and colleges such as Harvard, MIT, and others are offering courses such as Excel Fundamentals, Business Analytics Fundamentals, and Data Analysis to the learners willing to pursue Excel course from a well-known university. A professional certificate program is also available after the certification of completion and can be shared in your Resume. Get guidance and support from experts in case of any queries related to the course. You will learn basic to advance level courses at edX. Ten days free trial for the course is also available at present.

Duration: Self-paced

Available at - edX

5. The Ultimate Excel Programmer Course

Learn tips and tricks of hidden programming language VBA through this excellent course. Ultimate Excel Programmer Course consists of short and info-packed lectures to help you learn essential skills that will help you enhance your employability. This course is designed to teach you how to automate and customize data entry forms, create multiple variable styles to match your needs, and many other relevant topics. Learn anything from anywhere with 30 days free access to all the content available.

Duration: 1 week

Available at – Udemy

