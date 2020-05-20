Free Online English Speaking Courses for Students and Professionals – Learn English language at Home

English is considered as the language of International communication. When the world is operating under the umbrella of globalization and majorly all the economies are dependent on each other for development, supply or demand of resources, English language sets the standard for diplomatic relations. Be it aviation industry, Education industry, business deals, cultural exchange programs, global tourism, English is a common language whose speakers you will find everywhere.

So, if you want to improve your English speaking skills and enhance the level of fluency when you speak, enroll for any of the online English speaking courses provided below. The USP of these courses is that they are free of cost and can be accessed anytime, anywhere as per the convenience of the user.

Take a look at best online English Speaking Courses for the students and professionals willing to improve their English speaking skills:-

Free Online English Speaking Courses

1. 14-day English language fluency course

Want a quick course in English speaking, enroll for the 2 weeks English speaking course that will not only polish your speaking skills but will also help you prepare for TOFEL, IELTS and other such exams. English speaking is one of the requirements to clear the test and this course is apt to help you understand the nuances of speaking English for the ESL speakers.

Available at – Udemy

Duration- 2hr 53min of on-demand video

2. Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone

Speaking English language correctly which means speaking with accurate diction and pronunciation is a challenging task. However, this course will enable you enrich your English vocabulary so that you don’t fall short of words while speaking a foreign language. After the completion of this course you will be able to experience sea change in your English speaking skills. In addition, you will be able to identify how culture influences your speech and understand the role of body language for different cultural settings too.

Available at - Coursera

Offered by - Georgia Tech

Duration – 16 hours

Also Read - Coursera offers 3800 Free Online Courses for Unemployed amid COVID19 Lockdown | Know Popular Courses

3. English for Journalists, Part 1

English language is one of the common platforms for Media industry also. Journalist who wish to enhance their English speaking skills with reference to local and global journalism, should enroll for this course. English for journalists course is one of the best courses that will help you gain awareness about ethics in journalism while you speak, inclusive journalism, citizen journalism, and the vocabulary, idioms, and correct usage of grammar expect from journalists.

Available at – edX

Offered by – Berkeley, University of California

Duration – 5 weeks

Also Read - 6 Best MOOC Platforms to learn Coding for Free | Hand Code your Website and Mobile Apps

4. Tricky American English Pronunciation

Another crucial course for the passionate English language speakers that is only focused on honing their American English speaking skills is this one. Practice the sounds of American English and learn both consonant and vowel sounds that give English its special “music”. Understand how to stress the right syllable in a word, how to modulate voice in a natural-sounding melody, and maintain pitch. Interested candidates who want to improve American English pronunciation for better communication must enroll for the course online.

Available at - Coursera

Offered by – University of California, Division of Continuous Learning

Duration – Approx 17 Hours

5. Improve Your English Listening Skills with Movie Quotes

People who love to watch Hollywood movie, can enroll for this course to enhance their English speaking through movie Quotes. Understand fast-talking native English speakers through their best quotes and explore more about your favourite movies. This course is a little off-beat from regular academic courses as it holds an element of fun while learning.

Available at – Udemy

Duration - 1hr 9min of on-demand video

Also Read - Top 5 Free Data Science Courses to pursue Online during COVID19 Lockdown

6. English for Business and Entrepreneurship

Well too all the Entrepreneurs and business honchos who are planning to expand offshores, enroll for this course as it is designed for the non-native English speakers who are interested in gaining deeper understanding about the global business economy in terms of speaking English. This course will help you learn topics and language necessary to succeed in the international workplace. Explore business English through authentic readings and video lectures, and grab a hold on the business vocabulary, concepts, and issues. To enroll for this course for free, click on “Enroll now” and then select "Full Course. No certificate."

Available at – Coursera

Offered by - University of Pennsylvania,

Funded by - U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Office of English Language Programs.

Duration – Approx. 30 hours

For more information about the online courses, and to explore more about the ‘Study at Home’ option, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com.