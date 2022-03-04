TPSC Recruitment 2022 for TCS/TPS: Apply for Tripura Civil Service & Police Service from 29 March @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

TPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is looking to recruit candidates under Tripura Civil Service Grade 2 (TCS) and Tripura Police Service Group A (TPS). Graduates who are interested in Tripura TCS TPS Recruitment can apply online from 29 March 2022. It is to be noted that, TPSC Civil Service Application Link will be closed on 30 April 2022 on tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The selection will be made on the basis of Prelims Exam followed by Mains Exam and Interview Round.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 29 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2022
TPSC TCS TPS Vacancy Details
- TCS Grade 2 - 30 Posts
- TPS Grade 2 - 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for TPSC TCS TPS
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from a recognized university.
TPSC TCS TPS Age Limit:
21 to 40 years
Selection Process for TPSC TCS TPS Posts
Candidates will be selected for TPSC Civil Service in three stages
- TPSC TCS Prelims Exam - 200
- TPSC TCS Mains Exam - 800
- TPSC TCS Interview - 100
The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Mains Exam in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the Personality Test.
How to Apply for TPSC TCS TPS Recruitment 2022 ?
- Step 1: Go to the official website of TPSC -tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- Step 2: Register your bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OPTR)
- Step 3: After registration, apply for the post using the OTPR User ID
- Step 4: Upload your certificates