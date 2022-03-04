TPSC Recruitment 2022 for TCS/TPS: Apply for Tripura Civil Service & Police Service from 29 March @tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released a notification for Tripura Civil Service Grade 2 (TCS) and Tripura Police Service Group A (TPS). Check Important Dates, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

TPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) is looking to recruit candidates under Tripura Civil Service Grade 2 (TCS) and Tripura Police Service Group A (TPS). Graduates who are interested in Tripura TCS TPS Recruitment can apply online from 29 March 2022. It is to be noted that, TPSC Civil Service Application Link will be closed on 30 April 2022 on tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The selection will be made on the basis of Prelims Exam followed by Mains Exam and Interview Round.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 29 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 April 2022

TPSC TCS TPS Vacancy Details

TCS Grade 2 - 30 Posts

TPS Grade 2 - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for TPSC TCS TPS

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from a recognized university.

TPSC TCS TPS Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

Selection Process for TPSC TCS TPS Posts

Candidates will be selected for TPSC Civil Service in three stages

TPSC TCS Prelims Exam - 200 TPSC TCS Mains Exam - 800 TPSC TCS Interview - 100

The final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Mains Exam in aggregate and by adding the marks obtained in the Personality Test.

How to Apply for TPSC TCS TPS Recruitment 2022 ?