TRB Tripura New Exam Schedule 2021 Announced for TGT and PGT Post @trb.tripura.gov.in, Check Details

TRB Tripura Exam Schedule 2021: Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura has released the re-scheduled exam date for the post of Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). All such candidates who have applied for the post Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) post can check the re-scheduled date available on the official website of Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura- trb.tripura.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura will conduct the Selection Tests for Graduate Teacher (SGPT) on 02 May 2021. Selection Test for Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT) will be held on 08 May 2021. Exam for Selection Tests for Graduate Teacher (SGPT) and Selection Test for Post Graduate Teacher (STPGT) will be conducted from 12.00 Noon to 02.30 P.M.

Candidates who have applied for Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) should note that Admit Card (STGT 2020/STPGT) as downloaded by the them will remain valid for re-scheduled date of the test. They will have to appear in the test at the venue specified in the Admit Card earlier.

Candidates will have to bring any one of photo bearing identity proof in original like-Voter I.D. Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card or Aadhar Card. You can check the details of TRB Tripura News Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

