TRBT Admit Card 2021 to Release Today: Check Teachers Recruitment Board Tripura TGT and PGT Call Letter Updates @trb.tripura.gov.in

TRBT Admit Card 2021: Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura is going to release the admit card of selection test for the post Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), today, on its official website - trb.tripura.gov.in. As per the exam notice, TRBT TGT PGT Admit Card Download Link will be available from 01 March 2021 to 09 March upto 4 PM.

TRBT TGT Exam is scheduled to be held on 04 April 2021 and TRBT PGT Exam on 11 April 2021 in Agartala. TRBT STGT SPGT Exam shall be conducted from 12 PM to 2:30 PM. As per the notice, “Discrepancy of fact, if any is noticed on the Admit Card should be brought to the notice of the TRBT latest by 14.03.2021, up-to 4 (four) P. M. Candidates are instructed to go through the detailed procedures and norms for the conduct of STGT and STPGT as have been noted in the respective Prospectus-cum-Instructions and Notification.”

TRBT Exam Pattern

There will 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Candidates have to shade/darken the right choice of answer from among the four options for each question given in the Question Booklet. There will be no negative marking. Question paper will be in English and Bengali only (other than language Paper). OMR Answer Sheet for marking answers and instructions etc. will be in English only.

TRBT Answer Key

After the commencement of the tests, tentative answer keys will be displayed on the official website of TRBT. The candidates are instructed to go through the same and in case they have any doubt with respect to any tentative answer key they can submit their challenges online along with payment of requisite challenge fees.

TRBT Result 2021

Provisional Results and OMR Answer Sheets will be uploaded on the official website of TRBT.

A total of 4080 vacancies were announced by the board of which 2116 for TGT ( for classes VI-VIII), 1725 for UGT, 175 for TGT Secondary and 64 for PGT.

TRBT Exam Notice