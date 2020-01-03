Best Triple Camera Smartphones Under 10000 in India: Check Specifications and more

With the advent of technology, Smartphones have become more affordable these days. Ranging from a good camera to a long-lasting battery, the budget smartphones have them all. If you are looking for triple cameras phone under Rs. 10,000, you are in the right place. In this article, we have listed the best triple camera phones that too under Rs. 10000. Sounds exciting? Go ahead and check our top picks from the best brands:

1. Vivo U10:

If you are tight on budget, Vivo U10 has a great deal to offer under Rs. 10,000 price bracket. This phone sports triple rear camera (13MP+8MP+2MP) and is packed with a Snapdragon 665 processor and a powerful battery. Check the specifications of the phone below:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.35” (720x1544 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 3 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 5000 mAh Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Rear; 8 MP Front OS Android v9.0 (Pie) Price Rs. 8,990

2. Samsung Galaxy M30:

South Korean tech giant Samsung offers a stunning smartphone when it comes to Rs. 10,000 price bracket having triple rear cameras. The Smartphone shoots great photos with its triple rear cameras. Check out the specifications of the phone:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.40” (1080x2340 pixels) Processor Samsung Exynos 7904 RAM 3 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 5000 mAh Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Rear; 16 MP Front OS Android 8.1 Price Rs. 9,999

3. LG W30

After Samsung, another South Korean company LG perfectly fits into Rs. 10,000 price bracket when it comes to the triple rear camera (12MP+13MP+2MP). It is also packed with a powerful 4000mAh battery. Below listed are the specifications of the phone:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.26” (720x1500 pixels) Processor Mediatek helio p22 RAM 3 GB Storage 32 GB Battery 4000 mAh Camera (12MP+13MP+2MP) Rear; 16 MP Front OS Android v9.0 (Pie) Price Rs. 9,499

4. Vivo Y12

Vivo Y12 is a great deal to grab if you are looking for a budget smartphone under Rs. 10,000 price bracket. It has a triple rear camera setup and a single front camera for all your selfies. We have mentioned the specifications below:

SPECIFICATIONS:

Screen Size and Resolution 6.35” (720x1544 pixels) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB Battery 5000 mAh Camera (8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Rear; 8 MP Front OS Android 9 Pie Price Rs. 9,585

These were the top picks under Rs. 10,000 price bracket having triple rear cameras. The above-mentioned smartphones not only sport great cameras in the budget segment but are also packed with powerful batteries. So, what are you waiting for? Grab them to capture beautiful moments of your life without draining out the batteries.