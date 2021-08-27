Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 Declared on employment.tripura.gov.in, Submit Objections if any from today onwards

Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021 has been released by Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) on employment.tripura.gov.in. Check Tripura MTS Group C & D Answer Key PDF, Challenge Format and other details here.

Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021: Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura (JRBT) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff (Group D) & Group C in connection with Advertisement Number 02/2020 dated 3rd December 2020 & Advertisement No. 01/2020 dated 27 November 2020. The candidates who appeared in the Tripura MTS Exam 2021 can download the answer key through the official website of JBRT.i.e.employment.tripura.gov.in.

The written test for the recruitment exam was held on 25 August 2021 at the various exam centre. The tentative answer key with reference to the above said written exam has been uploaded to the JBRT website as well the website of Employment Services & Manpower Planning, Department at employment.tripura.gov.in. The candidates who have yet not raised objections can submit representations from today. i.e. 27 August 2021 onwards.

The candidates are required to pay a challenge fee of Rs. 300 per key for the objection raised on Group D answer and a challenge of Rs. 500/- Per key for Group C answers, through Bank Draft, in favour of Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura payable at State Bank of India (New Secretariat Branch), and a copy of the provisional admission certificate of the candidate raising the challenge.

After reviewing the answer keys, the board will release the final answer keys will be uploaded in due course of time after obtaining views/feedbacks on the challenges received, by the concerned experts. The challenge fee will be reimbursed to the candidate challenging the key if found valid.

How to Download Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of JBRT.i.e.tripura.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Format for Challenging Provisional Answer Key for Group-C or Format for Challenging Provisional Answer Key for MTS (Group-D)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Tripura MTS Answer Key 2021and save it for future reference.

