Tripura Police Recruitment 2022 for 500 Constable Posts, Rally From 17 Jan

Tripura Police has published a notification for the recruitment of Constable under Group C. Check Important Dates, Qualification, Selection Process, Age Limit, and Other Details

Created On: Jan 7, 2022 20:59 IST
Tripura Police Recruitment 2022

Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Tripura Police is looking for Men and Women to join as Constable. A total of 500 vacant posts are available under Group C. Interested persons can appear for Tripura Police Recruitment Rally for Physical Measurements, PET, and Document Verification on the scheduled date and time.

Candidates seeking to apply for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022 should be 10th classed passed. More details such as reservation for the special category, qualification, age limit, selection process are available in the PDF.

Important Dates

The candidates can appear for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment Rally as per the schedule below:

Venue

Dates for Women Candidates

Dates for Men Candidates

Headquarter , 9th Bn TSR ,  Hichacherra ,Jolaibari, 1 Santirbazar , South District

17-18 January,2022

19-22 January, 2022

AmarpurChandi Bari Ground, Gomati District

24-25 January, 2022

27-29 January, 2022

Bishramganj H.S. School , Sepah ijala District

31 January – 1st February, 2022

2- 5 February , 2022

ArundhutiNagar Police Ground, Agartala, West District

7-8 February, 2022

9-12 February, 2022

East Ramchandraghat Colony J.B. School, Khowai District

14-15 February, 2022

16-18 February, 2022

Kulai H.S. School ground, Ambassa, Dhalai District

21-22 February, 2022

23-25February, 2022

Pabiacherra H. S. School ground , Kumarghat, Unakoti District

28 February- 1st March, 2022

2-4 March, 2022

Regional Institute, Physical Education Centre , Panisagar , North District

7-8 March, 2022

9-11 March, 2022

Tripura Police Constable Vacancy Details

Constable  - 500 Posts

  1. SC- 09 Post
  2. ST- 183 Post
  3. UR- 308 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Tripura Police Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • For General Category - Madhyamik
  • For SC/ST/Special Police Officer - 8th Class Passed

Tripura Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

Selection Process for Tripura Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Physical Endurance Test (PET)
  2. Written Exam - 85 Marks
  3. Interview - 15 Marks

How to Apply for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates are required to submit the application in the prescribed format either printed, typewritten or neatly handwritten on full-scale plain paper with four copies of recent passport size photographs should be submitted along with self-attested copies of documents to the Selection Committee, Tripura Police Constable (Men & Women), by 8 PM at a specific date at the respective venue.

Tripura Police Notification Download

