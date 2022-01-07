Tripura Police Recruitment 2022 for 500 Constable Posts, Rally From 17 Jan

Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Tripura Police is looking for Men and Women to join as Constable. A total of 500 vacant posts are available under Group C. Interested persons can appear for Tripura Police Recruitment Rally for Physical Measurements, PET, and Document Verification on the scheduled date and time.
Candidates seeking to apply for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022 should be 10th classed passed. More details such as reservation for the special category, qualification, age limit, selection process are available in the PDF.
Important Dates
The candidates can appear for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment Rally as per the schedule below:
|
Venue
|
Dates for Women Candidates
|
Dates for Men Candidates
|
Headquarter , 9th Bn TSR , Hichacherra ,Jolaibari, 1 Santirbazar , South District
|
17-18 January,2022
|
19-22 January, 2022
|
AmarpurChandi Bari Ground, Gomati District
|
24-25 January, 2022
|
27-29 January, 2022
|
Bishramganj H.S. School , Sepah ijala District
|
31 January – 1st February, 2022
|
2- 5 February , 2022
|
ArundhutiNagar Police Ground, Agartala, West District
|
7-8 February, 2022
|
9-12 February, 2022
|
East Ramchandraghat Colony J.B. School, Khowai District
|
14-15 February, 2022
|
16-18 February, 2022
|
Kulai H.S. School ground, Ambassa, Dhalai District
|
21-22 February, 2022
|
23-25February, 2022
|
Pabiacherra H. S. School ground , Kumarghat, Unakoti District
|
28 February- 1st March, 2022
|
2-4 March, 2022
|
Regional Institute, Physical Education Centre , Panisagar , North District
|
7-8 March, 2022
|
9-11 March, 2022
Tripura Police Constable Vacancy Details
Constable - 500 Posts
- SC- 09 Post
- ST- 183 Post
- UR- 308 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Tripura Police Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
- For General Category - Madhyamik
- For SC/ST/Special Police Officer - 8th Class Passed
Tripura Police Constable Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
Selection Process for Tripura Police Constable Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Physical Endurance Test (PET)
- Written Exam - 85 Marks
- Interview - 15 Marks
How to Apply for Tripura Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
The candidates are required to submit the application in the prescribed format either printed, typewritten or neatly handwritten on full-scale plain paper with four copies of recent passport size photographs should be submitted along with self-attested copies of documents to the Selection Committee, Tripura Police Constable (Men & Women), by 8 PM at a specific date at the respective venue.