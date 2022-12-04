Tripura PSC has invited online application for the 60 Agriculture Officer Post on its official website. Check Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online application for the 60 Agriculture Officer (TAFS Gr I Group B) Posts. These posts are available under Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of Tripura. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 09 January 2023. The process of online application will be commence from 09 December 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Selection for Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Notification Details Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No: 18/2022

Important Date Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from 09 December 2022 to 09 January 2023.

Vacancy Details Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Agriculture Officer-60 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from recognized University/Institution.

Desirable: Knowledge of Argo-climatic condition of Tripura.

Knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.

Candidates willing to apply for Tripura PSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age/salary and others for the post.

Process to Download: Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

First of all visit to the official website of Tripura Public Service Commission-https://tpsc.tripura.gov.in/ Now go to the What's New section displaying on the home page. Click on the link ‘Advertisement regarding recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS,Gr-I,Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Govt. of Tripura. on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download the save the Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for future reference.

Click Here For Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply Tripura PSC AO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website from 09 December 2022 to 09 January 2023.