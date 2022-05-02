TS Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17,000+ SI, Constable Posts from Today @tslprb.in

TS Police Recruitment 2022 Nonfiction: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will start the online application for Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 from Today 2 May 2022 on its official website @tslprb.in. Check how to apply online TS Police Recruitment 2022 notification link, steps, vacancy details, qualifications and others details below here.

TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana Police, on 02 May 2022 at 8 AM, has started the online application process for the recruitment of 17291 vacancies. Interested people can grab this golden opportunity by applying on the TSLPRB website. They are advised to apply for Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 much before the last date i.e. 20 May 2022.

TS Police Recruitment is being done for the post of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable, Constable, Excise Constable, Transport Constable, Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SI), Sub Inspector (SI), Firemen, Warder, Station Fire Officer, and Deputy Jailor.

Let’s check the steps to apply online for TS Police Recruitment 2022 ?

Step1: Firstly, You are required to visit the official website of TS Police .e. tslprb.in

Step2: Register Yourself using personal details

Step3: Now, choose the Notifications and Posts that you would like to apply for.

Step4: Make online payment

Step5:After successful payment, Click on Continue to Fill the Application button. It will be directed to Online Application Form.

Step6:After Filling all the details, Select I Agree and Click on ‘Proceed to Next Page’

Step7:Fill in Educational Qualifications for the selected posts and Click on ‘Submit’

Step8:It will be directed to the Print Application page. Download the Filled in Online Application Forms for the posts applied for by clicking on the respective posts applied button. A pdf file will be downloaded post wise. Take printout of the Online Application Forms and preserve it till the recruitment process is completed.

The board will conduct the prelims written exam for the candidates who successfully fill Part 1 of the application.

It is to be noted that, Candidates who are declared qualified in Preliminary Written Test have to visit the website www.tslprb.in again for uploading the Part-II Application along with scanned copies of the following Certificates / Documents.

The candidates can check the detailed vacancy break-up, educational qualification, application link and notification PDF by clicking the on the link below:

TS Police Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link