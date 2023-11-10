TS SET Result 2023: Release Date, Telangana State Eligibility Test Marks

TS SET Result 2023: Osmania University is going to declare the result of Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023 on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Get all the informations of upcoming TS SET Result 2023 here.

TS SET Result 2023: Osmania University will release the results of Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023. The exam was held on 28, 29, and 30 October 2023 and the answer key was released on November 05, 2023. The candidates who appeared in this exam can check their subject-wise TS SET results on the official website- telanganaset.org

Telangana SET Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

It is expected that Telangana SET result 2023 will be available on the official website of Osmania University in the third week of November 2023. Check the direct link for Telangana State Eligibility Test result 2023.

Telangana State Eligibility Test Result 2023 To be updated

Telangana State Eligibility Test Result 2023

As per the latest update, Osmania University will tentatively announce the results of Telangana State Eligibility Test in the third week of November 2023. Telangana SET examination was conducted for 29 subjects on 28, 29, and 30 October 2023. The candidates can download the results PDF on the official website- telanganaset.org. An overview of Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023 is provided below.

Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023: Overview Name of Exam Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023 Conducting Body Osmania University Exam Level State Exam held on 28, 29, and 30 October 2023 Answer Key Released 05 November 2023 Result Released 3rd Week of November 2023 (Tentatively) Official Website telanganaset.org

Steps to TS SET Results 2023

Candidates can check their TS SET 2023 results online at the official website of Osmania University once it is released officially. The Telangana State Eligibility Test result date 2023 is expected to be in the third week of November 2023. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Telangana SET results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - telanganaset.org

Step 2: Click on the “TS SET Result” option

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: Telangana SET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

TS SET Result 2023: Important Dates

Osmania University successfully conducted the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2023. They have also released the answer key for the same. Now all the candidates who participated in the exam are waiting for the result. Here the candidates can find the important dates regarding TS SET result 2023.