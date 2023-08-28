TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023: PDF Download

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, conducts the TS TET 2023 exam to determine the eligibility of aspirants for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in the state. Download TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF and Exam Pattern here.

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, conducts the TS TET 2023 exam to determine the eligibility of aspirants for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in the state. The TS TET exam comprises two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper II will be for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Any candidates who intend to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to participate in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

All interested and eligible candidates should check the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus and exam pattern to align their strategy with the exam requirements/formats. Along with the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus, aspirants must be familiar with the TS TET Paper 1 exam pattern to get familiar with the exam requirements, number of questions, and marking scheme defined by the officials. Candidates should check the TS TET syllabus for paper 1 to cover all the aspects of the exam.

Check the detailed TS TET Paper 1 syllabus PDF, including the TS TET Paper 1 exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books on this page.

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023: Overview

The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) is an offline test conducted by the Department of School Education, Telangana, once a year. Here are the key highlights of the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus and exam pattern discussed below for the convenience of aspirants.

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Post Name Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET) Exam Mode Offline Category TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus and Exam Pattern Number of Questions 150 MCQs Maximum Marks 150 Marks Duration 2 hours and 30 minutes Negative Marking No negative marking

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF 2023

Aspirants must download the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus PDF from the link discussed below to differentiate between important and unimportant topics asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download the TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus below.

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 - Important Topics

The TS TET Paper 1 syllabus PDF is divided into five sections, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Check the subject-wise TS TET Paper 1 syllabus PDF tabulated below.

TS TET Paper 1 Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus

Check the topics-wise TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy subject below.

Development of child

Development, Growth & Maturation - Concept & Nature

Principles of Development and Their educational implications

Factors influencing Development - Biological, Psychological, Sociological

Dimensions of Development and their interrelationships - Physical & Motor, Cognitive,

Emotional, Social, Moral, Language relating to Infancy, early Childhood, late Child hood, Adolescence.

Understanding Development - Piaget, Kohlberg, Chomsky, Carl Rogers and Erikson

Individual differences - Intra & Inter Individual differences in the areas of Attitudes, Aptitude, Interest, Habits, Thinking (Divergent & Convergent), Intelligence and their Assessment

Development of Personality - Concept, Factors effecting development of Personality, Child Rearing Practices, Self-Concept

Adjustment, Behavioral problems, Defense Mechanisms, Mental Health

Methods and Approaches of Child Development – Introspection, Observation, Interview, Case study, Experimental, Rating Scales, Anecdotal Records, Questionnaire, Cross-sectional and Longitudinal

Developmental tasks and Hazards

Understanding Learning

Concept, Nature of Learning - Input - Process - Outcome

Factors of Learning - Personal and Environmental

Approaches to Learning and their applicability - Behaviorism (Skinner, Pavlov, Thorndike), Constructivism (Piaget, Vygotsky), Gestalt (Kohler, Koffka) and Observational (Bandura)

Dimensions of Learning - Cognitive, Affective and Performance

Motivation and Sustenance -its role in learning.

Memory & Forgetting

Transfer of Learning

Pedagogical Concerns

Teaching and its relationship with learning and learner

Learners in Contexts: Situating learner in the socio-political and cultural context

Children from diverse contexts - Children With Special Needs (CWSN), Inclusive Education

Understanding of Pedagogic methods - Enquiry based learning, Project based learning, Survey, Observation and Activity based learning, Co-operative & Collaborative learning

Individual and Group learning: Issues and concerns with respect to organizing learning in class room like Study habits, Self learning and Learning to learn skills

Organizing learning in heterogeneous class room groups - Socio-economic background, Abilities and Interest

Paradigms of organizing Learning - Teacher centric, Subject centric and Learner centric

Theory of Instruction - Bruner

Teaching as Planned activity - Elements of Planning

Phases of Teaching - Pre active, Interactive and Post active

General and Subject related skills, competencies required in teaching and attributes of good facilitator

Learning resources - Self, Home, School, Play, Community, Technology

Class room Management: Role of student, teacher, Leadership style of teacher, Creation of non-threatening learning environment, Managing behavior problems, Guidance & Counseling,Child Abuse, Punishment and its legal implications, Rights of a child, Time Management.

Distinction between Assessment for Learning & Assessment of Learning, School based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation : Perspective & Practice

Understanding teaching & learning in the context of NCF, 2005 & Right To Education Act, 2009.

TS TET Paper 1 Language-I Syllabus

The following languages are offered under First Language in schools under TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus. A Candidate has to choose one of these 8 languages under Language-I of TSTET; those aspirants should have compulsorily studied that language either as a medium of study or as a first language at least up to Class X. Those who have studied

CBSE/ICSE curriculum can select the language which they have studied up to Class X. Check the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for Language I are tabulated below.

Telugu

Urdu

Hindi

Bengali

Kannada

Marathi

Tamil

Gujarati

TS TET Paper 1 Language-II (English) Syllabus

Check the topics-wise TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for Language II are shared below.

Content

Parts of Speech

Tenses

Types of Sentences

Prepositions & Articles

Degrees of Comparison

Direct and Indirect Speech

Questions and question tags,

Active & Passive voice

Phrasal verbs

Reading Comprehension

Composition

Vocabulary

Meaning of idiomatic expressions

Correction of Sentences

Sequencing of the Sentences in the given paragraph

Error identification within a sentence.

Pedagogy

Aspects of English:- (a) English language - History, nature, importance, principles of English as a second language (b) Problems of teaching/learning English Objectives of teaching English. Phonetics Development of Language skills:- (a) Listening, Speaking, Reading & Writing (LSRW). (b) Communicative skills. Approaches, Methods, and Techniques of Teaching English. (a) Introduction, Definition and Types of approaches methods and techniques of teaching English (b)Remedial teaching. Teaching of structures and vocabulary items. Teaching learning materials in English Lesson Planning Curriculum & Textbooks Evaluation in English language Teaching - CCE

TS TET Paper 1 Mathematics Syllabus

Check the topics-wise TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for mathematics sections are shared below.

Content

Number System : Natural Numbers, Whole Numbers, Integers, Rational Numbers & their fundamental operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division). Primes Composite Numbers, Co-Primes, Twin Primes, Relationship between LCM & GCD, Indian currency, Representation of Natural, Whole, integers and rational numbers on a number line. Terminating and Non-terminating decimals, Non-terminating but recurring decimals, square, square root, cube, cube roots of numbers, Pythagorean triplets. Applications on number system

Fractions: Concept of Fractions, Proper Fractions, Improper Fractions, Mixed Fractions, Decimal Fractions, Comparison, Fundamental operations on fractions (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division), Representation of a fraction in pictorial form and on a number line, reciprocal of a fraction, uses of fractions in daily life

Arithmetic: Unitary method, percentages, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, direct proportion, discount, simple interest, compound interest, time and work, time and distance, tax (Vat)

Geometry: Basic idea of geometry (2D & 3D shapes), types of angles, construction and measurement of angles, types of angles, lines, triangles, types of triangles, quadrilaterals, types of quadrilaterals, congruence, property of congruencies of triangles (SAS, SSS, ASA, RHS), construction of triangles and quadrilaterals, patterns with geometrical shapes, representing 3D Shapes into 2D Shapes, Euler’s relation, Properties of triangles, parallelogram, trapezium, Rhombus, Rectangle, Square and Kite, Concept of Circles, Symmetry.

Measurements : Length, Weight, Capacity, Time and their Standard Units, Surface Area and volume of a cube and a cuboid, perimeter and area of a triangle, quadrilateral, parallelogram, rectangle, Rhombus, Square and Trapezium. Circumference of a circle, Area of Circle, Circular paths, other polygons and sectors in a circle.

Data Applications : Introduction to Data, Data Presentation, Preparation of Frequency distribution table, Bar Graph, Pictograph, Histogram, Mean, Median and Mode of ungrouped data, determination of Mean by deviation method, Cumulative Frequency Distribution Table, Frequency Polygon, Frequency Curve and Cumulative Frequency Curves.

Algebra : Introduction to Algebra, Simple equations, solving linear equations in one variable, exponents and powers, Algebraic expressions, Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Division and Factorisation of algebraic expressions, and algebraic identities.

Pedagogy

Definitions and Nature of Mathematics Aims, values, instructional objectives of teaching Mathematics and Academic Standards Methods of Teaching Mathematics Instructional material in Mathematics - TLM in Mathematics Instructional Planning Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) – Formative Assessment, Summative Assessment – Processes and procedures Designing, Administration, and Analysis of the scholastic Achievement test (SAT) Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching The Mathematics Teacher Resource Utilization Curriculum and Text Book

TS TET Paper 1 Environmental Studies Syllabus

Check the topics-wise TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for Environmental Studies sections are shared below.

Content

My Family - My Family - Family tree, migration, changing structures of family -nuclear and joint families, festivals. Work & Play - Occupations, Child labour, Games - Local, National and International, Marshal Arts, Effects of games on respiration and breathing, fairs, Circus. Plants and Animals-Plants & animals in our surroundings, Plant and animal products, parts of a plant, photosynthesis, parts of a flower, pollination, fertilization, fruits, seeds. Wild & cultivated plants, wild & domestic animals their food, arrangement of teeth in animals. Our Food - Different types of food, storage of grains and vegetables, storage of food, Food - animal husbandry, Nutrients of food, deficiency diseases. Shelter - Need, different types of houses, electrical appliances - their use, social life in ants and honey bees, Animal shelter - variation. Air - Importance of air, the composition of air, atmospheric pressure, diseases spread through the air and their prevention, air pollution - causes, its impact, and measures to prevent Green House effect. Energy – Renewable, Non-renewable, Future Energy. Water - Importance, water resources, tanks, aquatic flora and fauna, measurement of liquids, Water pollution - causes, impact, measures to prevent, purification of water, drought, floods. Our Body - Health - Cleanliness - External, Internal parts of our body, Bones, Muscles, Sense organs, Digestion, Respiration, Nervous system, Excretory system, Circulatory system, First Aid. Mapping - Direction, Mandal, District, State, India History and culture of India - Evolution of Man, Pre-historic period, Indian culture and Heritage, Civilization, Medieval period culture, Ancient monuments, Religious movements: Jainism, Buddhism, Bhakti movement, Great personalities, Indian freedom movement, Modern India. Our country (India) - Location, Area, Physical features, Climate, Natural resources, Continents and Oceans, Historical places in India, Population. Our state (Telangana) - Culture, State Government, Gram Panchayat, Mandal Parishad, Municipality, Municipal Corporation, Local Emergency services, our state symbols, Livelihood, Civilization - Impact of rivers. Indian constitution – Preamble, Major concepts, Fundamental rights, Fundamental duties, Child Rights Security – Earth Quakes, Floods, Fire, First Aid, 108, 104 Vehicles

Pedagogy

Concept and scope of Environmental Studies (Science & Social Studies)

Aims & Objectives of Teaching Environmental Studies (Science & Social Studies) Academic Standards of Teaching EVS

Relation to Science and Social Studies

Curriculum and its transaction

Learning Environment

CCE

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023- Exam Pattern

The TS TET Paper 1 exam consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct.

Language II shall be English for all candidates.

The TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for Mathematics & Environmental Studies is designed based on topics of Classes I to V.

The TS TET Paper 1 syllabus for Language I & II shall be based on Proficiency in the Language, Elements of Language, Communication, and Comprehension abilities (standard up to Class X level).

In 30 multiple-choice questions under Language I & II, each shall comprise six questions on the Pedagogy of a Language.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the exam.

TS TET Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No. of MCQs Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II English 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

How to Cover TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023?

TS TET Paper 1 is one of the highly popular teacher exams in the country. Thousands of candidates apply for this exam, making it highly competitive. Hence, candidates must be well-versed with the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus to cover only the exam-relevant topics and sub-topics. Here is the preparation strategy to crack the TS TET Paper I in one attempt.

Check the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus and exam pattern to create a list of important topics and devote enough time to all the topics.

Learn the basic fundamentals of all the topics using the basic books recommended by experts to help you understand advanced-level topics quickly.

Attempt mock papers and TS TET Paper 1 previous year's question papers to boost the overall preparation.

Revise everything covered so far once a week to retain concepts for a longer period.

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023-Best Books

TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023-Best Books

Candidates should choose the best TS TET books based on the latest trends and curriculum. The right books and materials will allow them to cover all the aspects of the TS TET Paper 1 syllabus.