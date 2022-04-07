TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download AM SA Call Letter Here

TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022: Telanagana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has released the admit card for the exam for the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant. Candidates can download TSCAB Admit Card by visiting the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org and appear for DCCB Exam on 24 April 2022. TSCAB DCCB Admit Card Link is available on the page as well.
TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 Download Link
TSCAB DCCB Exam Pattern
The exam will be conducted online mode. You will be given 100 questions of 100 marks as follow:
|Subjects
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|English language
|30
|30
|20 mins
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|35
|20 mins
|Quantitative Aptitude
|35
|35
|20 mins
|Total
|100
|100
|1 hour
Important Notice: 1/4 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
What should I bring at the Exam Centre:
- TSCAB Admit Card
- Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original
- Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)
- Gloves
- Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)
- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
- A simple pen & one ink stamp pad
- In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.
How to Download TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org
- Click on ‘Click here to download the call letter for the posts of AM & SA in DCCBs’
- Provide your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Rolll Number’ and ‘Password’ or ‘Date of Birth’
- Download DCCB AM Admit Card and DCCB SA Admit Card
The candidates can check the details and instructions related to their exam for the district they have applied through the PDF below:
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Adilabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Adilabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Hyderabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Hyderabad DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Karimnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Karimnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Mahabubnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Mahabubnagar DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in khammam DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Medak DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Medak DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Nalgonda DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Nalgonda DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Warangal DCCB
Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Warangal DCCB