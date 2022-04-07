TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download AM SA Call Letter Here

TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 Link is available at tscab.org. Candidates can download TSCAB Admit Card from this page.

TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022: Telanagana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has released the admit card for the exam for the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant. Candidates can download TSCAB Admit Card by visiting the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org and appear for DCCB Exam on 24 April 2022. TSCAB DCCB Admit Card Link is available on the page as well.

TSCAB DCCB Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted online mode. You will be given 100 questions of 100 marks as follow:

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time English language 30 30 20 mins Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 mins Total 100 100 1 hour

Important Notice: 1/4 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

What should I bring at the Exam Centre:

TSCAB Admit Card

Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen & one ink stamp pad

In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

How to Download TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org Click on ‘Click here to download the call letter for the posts of AM & SA in DCCBs’ Provide your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Rolll Number’ and ‘Password’ or ‘Date of Birth’ Download DCCB AM Admit Card and DCCB SA Admit Card

The candidates can check the details and instructions related to their exam for the district they have applied through the PDF below:

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Adilabad DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Adilabad DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Hyderabad DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Hyderabad DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Karimnagar DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Karimnagar DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Mahabubnagar DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Mahabubnagar DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in khammam DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Medak DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Medak DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Nalgonda DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Nalgonda DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Asst. Manager in Warangal DCCB

Click here to view the Information Handout for the posts of Staff Asst. in Warangal DCCB