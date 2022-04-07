Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download AM SA Call Letter Here

TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 Link is available at tscab.org. Candidates can download TSCAB Admit Card from this page.

Created On: Apr 7, 2022 16:05 IST
TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022: Telanagana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TSCAP), DCCB has released the admit card for the exam for the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant. Candidates can download TSCAB Admit Card by visiting the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org and appear for DCCB Exam on 24 April 2022. TSCAB DCCB Admit Card Link is available on the page as well.

TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 Download Link

TSCAB DCCB Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted online mode. You will be given 100 questions of 100 marks as follow:

Subjects Number of Questions Marks Time
English language 30 30 20 mins
Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins
Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 mins
Total 100 100 1 hour

Important Notice: 1/4 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

What should I bring at the Exam Centre:

  • TSCAB Admit  Card
  •  Photocopy of the ID card stapled with it, ID Card in Original
  • Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)
  • Gloves
  • Personal transparent water bottle (Candidate should bring his / her own water bottle)
  • Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)
  • A simple pen & one ink stamp pad
  • In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

How to Download TSCAB DCCB Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of TSCAB - tscab.org
  2. Click on ‘Click here to download the call letter for the posts of AM & SA in DCCBs’
  3. Provide your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Rolll Number’ and ‘Password’ or ‘Date of Birth’
  4. Download DCCB AM Admit Card and DCCB SA Admit Card

The candidates can check the details and instructions related to their exam for the district they have applied through the PDF below:

FAQ

How to Download TSCAB Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download the admit card using their registration number or roll number and DOB or Password.

What is TSCAB Exam Date ?

24 April 2022

Is TSCAB Admit Card Released ?

Yes
