TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2023 Out For 1540 Posts @tspsc.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

TSPSC has released the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers on its official website- https://www.tspsc.gov.in . Check download link.

TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023 : The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released the hall ticket for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in

various Engineering Departments across the state. The written exam for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts is to be held on May 08-09, 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers can download their admit card from the official website of TSPSC- https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The hall ticket for the above post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023





TSPSC AEE Exam 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, the written exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers against Notification No- 12/2022 will be held on May 08-09, 2023 in computer based recruitment test mode. Exams will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM as per the schedule given on the official website.

TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023: Update

The Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for the above post on its official website. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials including user id and date of birth to the link on the home page. You can fetch your essential login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application for the above posts.

Earlier TSPSC has invited online applications for the 1540 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer on direct recruitment basis in various Engineering Services.

All those candidates applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: TSPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2023

Step 1 Go to official website of TSPSC-www.tspsc.gov.in

Step 2Click on the link titled - “ AEE CBRT EXAMINATION ON 08/05/2023 AND 09/05/2023 - HALL TICKETS DOWNLOAD - WEB NOTE..”

Step 3 A new window to download the hall ticket will be opened.

Step 4 Fill in the details like TSPSC ID, DOB and Captcha.

Step 5 Download the PDF of the Admit card or Hall Ticket and take a printout of it.