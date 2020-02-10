TSPSC Forest Beat Officer PET Date 2020 Released @tspsc.gov.in, Check Schedule Here

TSPSC Forest Beat Officer PET Date 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the PET dates for Forest Beat Officer Posts on its official website. Now all such candidates who have to appear for the PET for the FBO Posts can check the Schedule on the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The Physical Test and Events for Forest Beat Officer will be conducted on 15-18 February 2020. Commission has released the list of Hall Ticket Numbers of the candidates provisionally admitted to Physical Test and Events for the post of Forest Beat Officer on the basis of written examination held on 29-10-2017.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the day-wise schedule for Physical Test and Events on the official website soon. Candidates can directly check roll number wise schedule by clicking on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had invited applications for the various Posts of Forest Beat Officer against Notification No-48/2017, Dated: 15-08-2017. The candidates who successfully qualify in Physical Test and Events will be called for verification of certificates.



Visit to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Click on the link LIST OF CANDIDATES PICKED UP FOR 2ND SPELL EVENTS - FOREST BEAT OFFICERS AS PER COURT ORDERS, NOTIFICATION NO.48/2017, DATED15/08/2017 Displaying on the home page.

You will get a new PDF of your PET Schedule.

Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for latest updates regarding the posts of Forest Beat Officer, vide notification no. Notification No: 48/2017.