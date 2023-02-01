TSPSC Group 1 Mains 2023 Exam Date & Schedule Released, Download PDF

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Schedule: The Telangana State Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Schedule on its official website at-https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ . Candidates can check all details here like date and venue of main exam and also know about the scheme of examination to be conducted. According to the official notification released on the TSPSC Website the Written (Main) examination is scheduled to be held from 05 June 2023 to 10 June 2023 & 12 June 2023 in Hyderabad.

The Main Examination will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. The papers, except that of General English, can either be answered in English or Telugu or Urdu as chosen by the candidates. The General English Paper is qualifying in nature. Those candidates who have qualified for the Main examination must appear for all the papers in the Written Examination. Absence in any paper will automatically disqualify the candidate.

The details of the papers to be conducted is given below

SUBJECT DURATION (HOURS) MAXIMUM MARKS DATE General English (Qualifying Test) 3 150 5 June 2023 Paper-I General Essay 3 150 6 June 2023 Paper-II – History, Culture and Geography 3 150 7 June 2023 Paper –III – Indian Society, Constitution and Governance 3 150 8 June 2023 Paper –IV – Economy and Development 3 150 9 June 2023 Paper- V – Science & Technology and Data Interpretation 3 150 10 June 2023 Paper-VI - Telangana Movement and State Formation 3 150 12 June 2023

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies to the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Administrative Officer, Asst Audit Officer, District Registrar & Others under Group 1 Category on direct recruitment basis. A total of 503 vacancies have been announced for Group-I. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates related to the TSPSC Group I Mains Exam.