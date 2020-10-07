TSPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Junior Assistant and other Group IV Posts @tspsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

TSPSC Provisional Result 2020: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the Provisional Result for the posts of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Group-IV on its website. All such candidates appeared for the selection process for these posts can check their result available on the official website of TSPSC.i.e-tspsc.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the TSPSC, the List of Provisionally Selected candidates for the posts of post of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Group-IV has been uploaded on its official website.

Selection has been done on the basis of the written examination, Certificate Verification and Proficiency test held on 08-03-2020 and 27/08/2020, to the post of Junior Assistant, Typist, Junior Steno and Junior Assistant Cum Typist in Group-IV services. Candidates appeared for the selection process for these posts can check their Hall Ticket Number available on the officialo website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: TSPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Junior Assistant and other Group IV Posts