TSWDCW Recruitment 2021 for 275 Extension Officer Posts, Apply @tswdcw.in

TSWDCW Recruitment 2021: Department of Women Development & Child Welfare, Telangana (TSWDCW) is recruiting 275 Extension Officer 2 (Supervisor Grade 2). Eligible Angawandi Teacher (Main/Mini) or Coordinator/Instructors can apply online for this recruitment on official website - tswdcw.in. The last date for submitting application is 27 November 2021.
TSWDCW Extension Officer Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 06 November 2021
- Last Date of Application - 27 November 2021
TSWDCW Extension Officer Vacancy Details
Extension Officer 2 (Supervisor Grade 2) - 275
TSWDCW Extension Officer Salary:
Rs.26410-78820
TSWDCW Extension Officer Eligibility Criteria
- Angawandi Teacher (Main/Mini), Coordinator/Instructors of Angawanwadi Training centre/Middle Level Training Centres and Contract Supervisors .
- 50 years and below of age as on 01.01.2016
- Should have 10 years continuous service
For more details, check details notification link
Selection Process for TSWDCW Extension Officer
The selection will be done on the basis of offline exam
How to Apply for TSWDCW Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 November 2021.
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/EWS - Rs. 200/-
- Others - Rs. 250/-