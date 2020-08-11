UPSC (CSE) Result 2019: Two Real Sisters from Rajasthan Clears the Exam with AIR 161 & 494, Father also an IAS Officer

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 result released on August 4 by the Union Public Service Commission, two real sisters of Khediramla village of Sikrai Rajasthan have been selected in the Indian Administrative Service. Villagers are happy with the selection of two daughters of their village together.

Both Sister’s Live With Their Father in Chennai

Anamika Meena and Anjali Meena belong to the Dausa district of Rajasthan. Their father Mr. Ramesh Chandra Meena is also a Tamil Nadu Cadre IAS officer. The girls lived with their father in Chennai and prepared for the exam together. The sister-duo dedicate their success in the exam to the guidance and support of their father who motivated them throughout the journey. They say that their father’s belief helped them to prepare for the exam and score a good rank.

Studied Together, Selected Together

Anamika and Anjali began their preparation of the exam together. They supported each other during all the ups and downs in the preparation journey. The sisters say that they always wanted to crack the exam together as they have prepared for the UPSC exam with equal hard work and dedication. Both the sisters appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 where Anamika Meena secure AIR 116 whereas Anjali Meena secured AIR 494.

Arvind Meena for Sikrai Also Qualifies UPSC CSE 2019

Another young man from Sikrai’s Nahakhohra Village, Arvind Meena qualified the exam. Arvind belongs to a BPL family who lost his father in his early childhood days. He completed his education and also worked part-time to support his family. Arvind is currently serving as an Assistant Commandment with the Indian Army and has secured AIR 676 in the UPSC exam.