UCIL Recruitment 2021 for Visiting Medical Consultant Posts, Walk-In on 27 December

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Visiting Medical Consultants (Specialist) for Jaduguda, Narwapahar, and Turamdih Hospitals. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview: 27 December 2021

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Visiting Medical Consultant - 4 Posts

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Visiting Medical Consultant (Chest) - MD (Chest) or equivalent/DTCD or equivalent.

Visiting Medical Consultant (Gyane) - MD (O&G) or equivalent/DGO or equivalent.

Visiting Medical Consultant (General Surgery) - MS (General Surgery) or equivalent.

Visiting Medical Consultant (Opthalmology) -MS (Eye) or equivalent/Diploma in eye or equivalent.

Download UCIL Visiting Medical Consultant Notification PDF Here

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 December 2021 at 9:30 AM in the conference room of the New Administrative Building -Jaduguda. The candidates are required to bring a passport size recent photograph, all original certificates & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience, etc. And updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.