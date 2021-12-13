Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UCIL Recruitment 2021 for Visiting Medical Consultant Posts, Walk-In on 27 December

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Visiting Medical Consultant Posts @ucil.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 18:46 IST

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Visiting Medical Consultants (Specialist) for Jaduguda, Narwapahar, and Turamdih Hospitals.  Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 December 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview: 27 December 2021

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Visiting Medical Consultant - 4 Posts

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Visiting Medical Consultant (Chest) - MD (Chest) or equivalent/DTCD or equivalent.
  • Visiting Medical Consultant (Gyane) - MD (O&G) or equivalent/DGO or equivalent.
  • Visiting Medical Consultant (General Surgery) - MS (General Surgery) or equivalent.
  • Visiting Medical Consultant (Opthalmology) -MS (Eye) or equivalent/Diploma in eye or equivalent.

Download UCIL Visiting Medical Consultant Notification PDF Here

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 December 2021 at 9:30 AM in the conference room of the New Administrative Building -Jaduguda. The candidates are required to bring a passport size recent photograph, all original certificates & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience, etc. And updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Job Summary
NotificationUCIL Recruitment 2021 for Visiting Medical Consultant Posts, Walk-In on 27 December
Notification Date13 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission27 Dec, 2021
CityRanchi
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Organization UCIL
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
