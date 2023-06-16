UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2 OUT: Download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 OUT: National Testing Agency (NTA), on June 16, uploaded the admit card for Phase 2 Exam for UGC NET June 2023. UGC NET Admit Card Link is provided on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 Phase 2 Exam at different Centres across the country on June 19, 20, 21 and 22 2023. The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam

How to Download UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download UGC NET Phase 2 Call Letter through the official website by following the steps below. They are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET June 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.