JEE Advanced Cutoff 2023 Soon: Check Category Wise Cutoff Marks and Percentage Here!

JEE Advanced 2023 cutoff list for various categories are expected to be released soon. Candidates will be issued the cutoff list after the JEE Advanced 2023 results are announced on June 18, 2023. Check here the expected cutoff and the previous year category wise cutoff.

JEE Advanced 2023 Cutoff: IIT Guwahati will be releasing the JEE Advanced 2023 cutoff list soon. The JEE Advanced 2023 exam results were announced on June 18, 2023. To check the cutoff list students are required to visit the official JEE Advanced website.

The cutoff list includes the minimum marks required by candidates to apply for admission to various IITs. The IIT JEE Advanced cutoff marks will be released, category-wise, zone-wise, and course-wise. Candidates scoring above the set cutoff in their desired course will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure.

JEE Advanced 2023 cutoff will be available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can also check the JEE Advanced 2023 cutoff through the link provided here once the cutoff list is released.

JEE Advanced 2023 Cutoff

The cutoff list of JEE Advanced will be released shortly after the JEE Advanced 2023 results are announced. IIT Guwahati will be releasing the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 cutoff list for the students in online mode. The cutoff will include the minimum required marks by candidates to apply for further admissions to various IITs. Students who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2023 exams can check the category and course-wise cutoff list and continue with further admission procedures.

JEE Advanced 2023 Expected Cutoff

Rank List Minimum percentage of marks in each subject Minimum percentage of aggregate marks Common rank list (CRL) 9.0 34.0 GEN-EWS rank list 8.0 31.0 OBC-NCL rank list 8.0 31.0 SC rank list 4.0 17.0 ST rank list 4.0 17.0 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 4.0 17.0 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 4.0 17.0 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 4.0 17.0 SC-PwD rank list 4.0 17.0 ST-PwD rank list 4.0 17.0 Preparatory course rank lists 2.0 8.70

JEE Advanced Cutoff Previous Year

Candidates can check the cutoff list from 2022, the minimum marks required in each category, and the minimum aggregate marks here.

Rank List Minimum Marks in Each Subject Minimum Aggregate

Marks Common rank list (CRL) 5 55 OBC-NCL rank list 5 50 GEN-EWS rank list 5 50 SC rank list 3 28 ST rank list 3 28 Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3 28 OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 28 GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3 28 SC-PwD rank list 3 28 ST-PwD rank list 3 28 Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1 14

JEE Advanced Cut off 2022 For Inclusion in Rank List

Candidates can check the minimum marks required in 2022 to secure admission in IIT for various categories.