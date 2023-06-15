  1. Home
JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date and Time: IIT Guwahati to Release JEE Advanced Result on June 18, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT Guwahati will declare the JEE Advanced results on June 18, 2023. Candidates can download their IIT JEE scorecard by using the login credentials: roll number, date of birth at jeeadv.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 15, 2023 19:21 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT Guwahati has announced the result date and time for the release of JEE Advanced result date and time. As per the official website, the result will be announced on June 18 at 10 AM. Candidates can check their JEE Advanced exam result link online at jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced scorecard, candidates have to use IIT JEE login credentials: roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. The result will be released in the form of a scorecard. 

Along with the IIT JEE result, candidates can check the JEE Advanced cutoff 2023. All the successful candidates in JEE Advanced can participate in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which is expected to commence from June 19, 2023. 

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date and Time 

Candidates can check the table to know the result date and time for the announcement of JEE Advanced result: 

Events 

Date and Time

JEE Advanced Result Date

June 18, 2023

IIT JEE Advanced Result Time

10 AM

How to download JEE Advanced Scorecard 2023? 

IIT Guwahati releases the result of JEE Advanced online at jeeadv.ac.in or result.jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates have to use their required credentials to download their scorecard. They can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Advanced result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: JEE Advanced result 2023 
  • Step 3: A new login page will be displayed 
  • Step 4: Enter roll number, date of birth and captcha code
  • Step 5: Click on the submit button
  • Step 6: The result scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 7: Download it and take the printout of the same for future use

What details will be mentioned in JEE Advanced Result 2023? 

The following details shall be mentioned in the result of JEE Advanced scorecard: 

JEE Advanced Registration No.

JEE Advanced 2023 Roll No.

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

JEE Advanced Qualifying Status

Rank

Category wise All India Ranks (AIR) 

Subject-wise Marks in both Paper 1 & 2

Total Positive Marks

Total Marks
JEE Advanced Rank List 2023: Tie-breaking Rule

In case two or more candidates secure the same marks in JEE Advanced, then the authorities will follow the given tie-breaking rule to determine the ranks of the candidates: 

  • In case of a tie, candidates having higher positive marks in IIT Advanced 2023 result will be awarded a higher rank
  • If a tie still persists, candidates having more marks in Mathematics will be given a higher rank
  • If a tie still persists, candidates with more marks in Physics will be given a higher rank
  • If the tie is not resolved yet, candidates will be given the same JEE Advanced 2023 rank

JEE Advanced result 2022 Gender-wise statistics

Candidates can check below the gender-wise statistics in 2022: 

Gender

Registered

Appeared in both papers

Qualified

Male

124914

121930

34196

Female

35124

33608

6516

Transgender

0

0

0

