JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date and Time: IIT Guwahati to Release JEE Advanced Result on June 18, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced Result 2023: IIT Guwahati has announced the result date and time for the release of JEE Advanced result date and time. As per the official website, the result will be announced on June 18 at 10 AM. Candidates can check their JEE Advanced exam result link online at jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced scorecard, candidates have to use IIT JEE login credentials: roll number, date of birth, and captcha code. The result will be released in the form of a scorecard.

Along with the IIT JEE result, candidates can check the JEE Advanced cutoff 2023. All the successful candidates in JEE Advanced can participate in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which is expected to commence from June 19, 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date and Time

Candidates can check the table to know the result date and time for the announcement of JEE Advanced result:

Events Date and Time JEE Advanced Result Date June 18, 2023 IIT JEE Advanced Result Time 10 AM

How to download JEE Advanced Scorecard 2023?

IIT Guwahati releases the result of JEE Advanced online at jeeadv.ac.in or result.jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates have to use their required credentials to download their scorecard. They can go through the steps to know how to check JEE Advanced result:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: JEE Advanced result 2023

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed

Step 4: Enter roll number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The result scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take the printout of the same for future use

What details will be mentioned in JEE Advanced Result 2023?

The following details shall be mentioned in the result of JEE Advanced scorecard:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JEE Advanced Registration No. JEE Advanced 2023 Roll No. Candidate’s name Date of birth JEE Advanced Qualifying Status Rank Category wise All India Ranks (AIR) Subject-wise Marks in both Paper 1 & 2 Total Positive Marks Total Marks

JEE Advanced Rank List 2023: Tie-breaking Rule

In case two or more candidates secure the same marks in JEE Advanced, then the authorities will follow the given tie-breaking rule to determine the ranks of the candidates:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

In case of a tie, candidates having higher positive marks in IIT Advanced 2023 result will be awarded a higher rank

If a tie still persists, candidates having more marks in Mathematics will be given a higher rank

If a tie still persists, candidates with more marks in Physics will be given a higher rank

If the tie is not resolved yet, candidates will be given the same JEE Advanced 2023 rank

JEE Advanced result 2022 Gender-wise statistics

Candidates can check below the gender-wise statistics in 2022:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Gender Registered Appeared in both papers Qualified Male 124914 121930 34196 Female 35124 33608 6516 Transgender 0 0 0

Also Read: KCET Toppers List 2023: Check Karnataka CET Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers, Pass Percentage