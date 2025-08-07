UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check at cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE Kerala has revised the schedule for the KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG counselling round 1. According to the revised dates, the facility for Option Registration/Deletion/Re-arrangement for MBBS/BDS Courses will resume on August 9, 2025 at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check complete schedule here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 7, 2025, 09:32 IST
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala has revised the schedule for KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG counselling. According to the official notification, the schedule for state counselling has been revised and the facility for option registration/deletion/re-arrangement of MBBS/BDS courses will resume from August 9, 2025.

It must be noted that the phase 1 provisional allotment result was announced on August 5, 2025. Students allotted seats in the provisional round must note that the allotment list issued is not applicable now.

KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG round 1 option registration/deletion/re-arrangement link will be available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page for the same

KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Revised Schedule Notification - Click Here

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the KEAM 2025 MBBS/BDS first counselling round can check the complete schedule here

Events

Dates

Reopening of option registration/deletion/re-arrangement link

August 9, 2025

Last date

August 15, 2025

Provisional allotment

August 16, 2025

first round final allotment

August 18, 2025

