Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Check at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala has revised the schedule for KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG counselling. According to the official notification, the schedule for state counselling has been revised and the facility for option registration/deletion/re-arrangement of MBBS/BDS courses will resume from August 9, 2025.

It must be noted that the phase 1 provisional allotment result was announced on August 5, 2025. Students allotted seats in the provisional round must note that the allotment list issued is not applicable now.

KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG round 1 option registration/deletion/re-arrangement link will be available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page for the same

KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Revised Schedule Notification - Click Here