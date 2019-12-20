NTA UGC NET December 2019 Result Date (Tentative): 31st December 2019 @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2019 Exam results would be uploaded on the official website of NTA - www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The tentative result date is 31st December 2019 as per the official notification. UGC NET December 2019 Exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country from 2nd to 6th December 2019 in online mode. The answer key of the UGC NET DEC 2019 was released on 10th December 2019. Candidates viewed the response sheet alongwith question papers and raised objection till 14th December 2019 in online mode. Kashmir candidates raised objection in offline mode till 15th December 2019. So let’s look at some of the highlights of the NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam.

Highlights of NTA UGC NET December 2019 Online Exam

Total 10,34,872 candidates applied for UGC NET December 2019 Exam covering 81 subjects. The Gender and Category wise number of candidates registered is given below in the table:

Category Male Female Transgender Total General 96084 192040 07 288131 EWS 37635 29765 05 67405 SC 110402 95003 11 205416 ST 42651 46960 01 89612 OBC 176473 207822 13 384308 Total 463245 571590 37 1034872

Total 7,93,813 candidates appeared for UGC NET Dec 2019 Exam from 2nd to 6th December 2019.

Both Paper-I and Paper-II were conducted in Online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two Papers. Candidates were allowed to switch from Paper-1 to Paper-2 in 3 hours. There was no separate time allocation between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

There was no negative marking for wrong answers. All the questions were compulsory. Both Paper-I and Paper-II had questions in English and Hindi Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted before exam. The difficulty level of the questions asked in the Paper-1 was of ‘Moderate to Difficult’.

JRF Score Validity

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then the date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

UGC NET E-Certificate

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of the NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau. Download NTA UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for June 2019 Exam from this link. Candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone No. (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).

