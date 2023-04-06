UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Result Soon

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 is available at the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Get Direct Link to Download NTA UGC NET Final Answer Key Here.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download UGC NET Final Answer Key from the official website of UGC NET i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download UGC NET Final Answer Key by clicking on the link provided in the final answer key.

The candidates can download the final answer of the NTA UGC NET held from February 24 to March 15 in 5 phases. The candidates can download final answer key for Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics and other subjects by clicking on the provided link.

How to Download UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘UGC – NET DECEMBER 2022 – FINAL PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY’

Step 3: UGC NET 2023 Final Answer Key PDF will be opened on your screens.

Step 4: Check the final answers

UGC NET Result 2023

NTA will upload the result of the exam in due course of time. The candidates will be provided with the UGC NET Final Answer Key Result on Jagran Josh page as soon as it is available on the website.

UGC NET Final Answer Key has been prepared on the basis of the objections submitted by the candidates.