UGC NET Result 2023 Date and Time OUT; Direct Link to Download NTA NET Score Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023 Date Released: Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar recently tweeted about the UGC NET Result 2023. He tweeted ‘UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July'. Will update if there is any change.’ Hence, the result will be available in the coming week either on Wednesday or Thursday. The candidates who appeared in UGC NET Exam from 13 to 22 June can download UGC NET 2023 Result.
The result will be available on the official website of UGC i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in two phases from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases for 83 subjects.
UGC NET Result Link 2023
The candidates would be able to download the result from the official website using their application number and date of birth.
UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023
Before releasing the result, NTA will upload the final answer key. UGC NET Final Answer Key is expected on Monday or Tuesday. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for all the updates.
UGC NET Overview 2023
|Name of the Exam Body
|National Testing Agency
|Name of the Exam
|UGC NET June 2023
|Name of the Post
|Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor
|UGC NET June Exam Date 2023
|13 June to 22 June 2023
|UGC NET June Exam Result Date 2023
|26 June or 27 June 2023