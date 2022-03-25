UHSR Staff Nurse Exam Date 2022 Released @uhsr.ac.in, Admit Card Soon

UHSR Staff Nurse Exam Date 2022 has been released by Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR) at uhsr.ac.in. Check Details Here.

UHSR Staff Nurse Exam Date 2022: Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR) has released the written exam date for the post of Staff Nurse at uhsr.ac.in. As per the notice, UHSR Staff Nurse Exam Date is scheduled to be held on 17 April 2022 (Sunday). The exact details about the venue, timings of the examination, a detailed Calendar of events outlining timeline for important events concerning this examination and admit cards shall be notified on the University website in due course of time.

All the applicants are therefore requested to visit the University website i.e. www.uhsr.ac.in and the online portal used by the applicants at the time of filling of online applications periodically for further updates in this regard.

UHSR Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be released on the official website - uhsr.ac.in. The candidates are required to download the admit card and appear with it at the exam centre.

There will be questions on General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi, Computer and from Subject concerned as per post. The total marks of the exam are 90.

UHSR Staff Nurse Exam Notice

Pt. B.D. Sharma, University of Health Sciences, Rohtak had published the notification for the recruitment of 307 Staff Nurses for various Government Medical Colleges of State of Haryana.