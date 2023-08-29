UIIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 100 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UIIC Recruitment 2023: United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC) is recruiting for the 100 Administrative Officer posts in different disciplines. Check pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others.

UIIC Recruitment 2023 Notification: United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC) has invited online applications for 100 Specialist officers including Administrative Officer (Scale I)positions. These vacancies are available in various disciplines including Legal Specialists, Accounts / Finance Specialists, Company Secretaries, Doctors and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the online written exam which will be tentatively held during the 2nd week of October, 2023. . The selection for all disciplines except doctors, will be made on the basis of overall performance in online examination and interview.

The online registration process began on August 24, 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UIIC AO vacancies through the online mode on the official portal. The application link has been active on the official UIIC website - https://uiic.co.in/.

UIIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: August 24, 2023

Closing date of application: September 14, 2023

Payment of Application Fees / Service charges: September 14, 2023

Downloading of Call letters for online test: 7 days prior to the actual date of test

Date of Online Test : During the 2nd week of October month 2023

UIIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Legal Specialists-25

Accounts / Finance Specialists-24

Company Secretaries-3

Actuaries-3

Doctors- 20

Engineers-22

Agriculture Specialists-3

UIIC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC) Name of posts Administrative Officer Number of posts 100 Application mode Online Job type Govt jobs Official website https://uiic.co.in/

UIIC Educational Qualification 2023

Legal Specialists -Bachelor in law with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST

category) from a recognized University or Master degree in law from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

-Bachelor in law with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or Master degree in law from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Accounts / Finance Specialists -Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) or

B.Com. with 60% marks (55% for SC / ST category) from a recognized University or M.Com. from a recognized University

-Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) or B.Com. with 60% marks (55% for SC / ST category) from a recognized University or M.Com. from a recognized University Company Secretaries -Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for

General & OBC candidates ,55% for SC/ST candidates and

candidates should have passed the Final examination of Institute of Company Secretaries of India

-Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates ,55% for SC/ST candidates and candidates should have passed the Final examination of Institute of Company Secretaries of India Actuaries -Bachelor degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or

Master degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline from a recognized University

-Bachelor degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or Master degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline from a recognized University You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UIIC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 31.03.2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 30 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

UIIC Recruitment 2023: Emoluments and Benefits

Basic pay in the scale of Rs. 50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)-96765 and other admissible

allowances

allowances Gross pay will be Rs.88,000/- p.m. (approx.) at Metropolitan centers.



UIIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for UIIC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given on the official notification.