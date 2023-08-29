UIIC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 100 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UIIC Recruitment 2023 Notification: United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC) has invited online applications for 100 Specialist officers including Administrative Officer (Scale I)positions. These vacancies are available in various disciplines including Legal Specialists, Accounts / Finance Specialists, Company Secretaries, Doctors and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 14, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the online written exam which will be tentatively held during the 2nd week of October, 2023. . The selection for all disciplines except doctors, will be made on the basis of overall performance in online examination and interview.
The online registration process began on August 24, 2023.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UIIC AO vacancies through the online mode on the official portal. The application link has been active on the official UIIC website - https://uiic.co.in/.
UIIC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: August 24, 2023
- Closing date of application: September 14, 2023
- Payment of Application Fees / Service charges: September 14, 2023
- Downloading of Call letters for online test: 7 days prior to the actual date of test
- Date of Online Test : During the 2nd week of October month 2023
UIIC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Legal Specialists-25
- Accounts / Finance Specialists-24
- Company Secretaries-3
- Actuaries-3
- Doctors- 20
- Engineers-22
- Agriculture Specialists-3
UIIC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIIC)
|Name of posts
|Administrative Officer
|Number of posts
|100
|Application mode
|Online
|Job type
|Govt jobs
|Official website
|https://uiic.co.in/
UIIC Educational Qualification 2023
- Legal Specialists-Bachelor in law with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST
category) from a recognized University or Master degree in law from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
- Accounts / Finance Specialists-Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) or
B.Com. with 60% marks (55% for SC / ST category) from a recognized University or M.Com. from a recognized University
- Company Secretaries-Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for
General & OBC candidates ,55% for SC/ST candidates and
candidates should have passed the Final examination of Institute of Company Secretaries of India
- Actuaries-Bachelor degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST category) from a recognized University or
Master degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Actuarial Science or any other quantitative discipline from a recognized University
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UIIC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 31.03.2023)
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 30 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
UIIC Recruitment 2023: Emoluments and Benefits
- Basic pay in the scale of Rs. 50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)-96765 and other admissible
allowances
- Gross pay will be Rs.88,000/- p.m. (approx.) at Metropolitan centers.
UIIC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply for UIIC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given on the official notification.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://uiic.co.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link UIIC Executive recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.