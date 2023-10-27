UK Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Maths Model Paper UK Board 2024: This article hands out model paper or sample paper for UBSE UK Board Class 12 Mathematics for the current academic session 2023-2024. A PDF download link for the same has also been provided in the article for your assistance and convenience.

UBSE UK Board Class 12th Maths Model Paper 2024: Uttarakhand Board (UK Board) has recently published its updated and current model papers for Classes 9 to 12, on its official website. To save time and effort, we have provided you with these UK Board Class 12 Model papers which are available on our website JagranJosh.com. In this article, you can find one such model paper for the UK Board Class 12 Mathematics subject. A PDF download link for the same has also been provided at the bottom of the article for students to save and refer to in the future.

The sample papers provided here have been picked up from the official website of the UK Education Board and thus they are absolutely authentic and safe to use. These have been prepared as per the updated and revised UK Board Syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. Students can be carefree while referring to these. This will enhance your preparation for the UK Board Maths exam, thus ensuring that you score extremely well on the paper. Also, check the UK Board exam details below.

UK Board Class 12 Maths Course Structure 2023-2024

The course structure for UBSE UK Board Class 12 Maths has been presented in the table attached below. Students can check it to know in detail about the course and the aspects attached to it. Maths is not an easy subject but at the same time, it is a scoring one. If understood properly and practiced sufficiently, it can get you high marks in the UK Board exam.

Exam Name UBSE Exam Conducting Body UK Board Subject Mathematics Total Marks 80 Time Duration 3 hours No. of questions 24 Types of questions Very Short Answer Questions (1 mark) Short Answer Question (2 marks) Long Answer Questions (4 marks and 6 marks)

UBSE UK Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2024

Check the UK Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2024 here. The sample paper is based on the revised syllabus for students of the current batch 2023-2024. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the UBSE UK Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2023-2024.

To download the UBSE UK Board Class 12 Maths Model paper 2024, click on the link below

