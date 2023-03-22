UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 to be Release on 31 March, Check Exam Date

UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 will be released on 31 March 2023. Check Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand Admit Card from this page.

UKPSC Forest Guard 2023 Admit Card: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the admit card date for the written exam of Forest Guards in the Uttarakhand Forest Department. Candidates who have applied for UKPSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 can download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 from the website of the commission i.e. psc.uk.gov.in from 31 March 2023.

UKPSC Admit Card Link for the post of Forest Guard will be available in this article. Candidates can download UKPSC Forest Guard 2023 Admit Card once the link is available.

The commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Forest Guard will be conducted on April 9, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. The exam will be held across 13 districts in the state.

How to Download UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can check the steps to download the UKPSC Admit Card for the post of Forest Guard below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - psc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Admit Card

Step 4: Take the print out of the admit card

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the exam centre.