UKPSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2023 Released at psc.uk.gov.in: Check PDF Link

UKPSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2023: Candidates can download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Answer Key from this page.

UKPSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) issued the answer key for the Uttarakhand Forest Guard Exam 2023. Candidates who have attended the exam can download UKPSC Answer Key for Forest Guard Posts.

The answer key is available for General Hindi, General Knowledge, General Studies, and Uttarakhand Knowledge for A, B, C and D series.

UKPSC Forest Guard Answer Key Download PDF Here

UKPSC Forest Answer Key 2023: How to Submit Objection?

Candidates having any doubt against the published answer key then they can submit their objection through online mode from 18 April to 24 April 2023.

Visit the UKPSC website and click on the objection link.

Now, enter your roll No, date of birth Fields and login into the website.

Select Question Booklet Series. Select Question No. from Drop Down Menu given under Question Paper Information.

Enter Objection Description, Reference Book, and Page Number Field under 'Candidate Answer & Documentary File Details'

Upload Documents

Submit And Make Payment

How to Download UKPSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission

Step 2: Click on ‘Forest Guard Examination- 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department)-- Notification, Instructions, Provisional Answer Key and Online Answer Key Objection ( Answer Key )’

Step 3: Download Uttarakhand Forest Guard Answer Key