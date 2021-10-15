UKPSC FRO Prelims Exam Date 2021 Out for Forest Ranger Post @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) on its official website- ukpsc.gov.in.Check details here.

UKPSC FRO Prelims Exam Date 2021 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims exam date for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). All such candidates who have applied successfully for Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) post can download UKPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021 from the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the prelims exam for Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) post on 28 November 2021 (Sunday). The PDF of the short notification is available on the official website of Commission. However you can download the same also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021





It is noted that selection for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) is based on Preliminary Exam/Mains Exam and Interview. Now Commission has begins the selection process with announcement of the prelims exam date. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) notification are eligible to appear for the prelims exam.

Candidates should note that they can download their Admit Card from the 13 November 2021 from the official website. In a bid to download the Prelims Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website.

Candidates can download the short nonfiction regarding the UKPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021 from the official website after following the process.

How to Download: UKPSC Prelims Exam Date 2021