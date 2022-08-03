UKPSC Group C Answer Key 2022 (Out) at psc.uk.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Aug 08

Uttrakhand PSC has released the answer key for the various Group C posts on its official website-psc.uk.gov.in. Raise objection till 08 Aug 2022.

UKPSC Group C Answer Key 2022: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the various Group C posts including Librarian, Surveyor, Draftsman,Technical Assistant, Mines Inspector and others. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the UKPSC Group C Answer Key 2022 from the official website-psc.uk.gov.in.

Commission has conducted the written exam for the various Group C posts including Librarian, Surveyor, Draftsman,Technical Assistant Chemistry and Technical Assistant, Mines Inspector and others. on 06 July 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the answer key for the above posts on its official website.

Candidates can download the Answer Key and they can raise their objections, if any in online mode from 02 August 08 August 2022. In a bid to raise objection, candidates will have to visit on the Online Answer Key Objection link on the official website.

Process to download : UKPSC Group C Answer Key 2022