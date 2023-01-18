UKPSC Mains 2021 Exam Date: Check Revised Date, Latest Updates and Admit Card

UKPSC Mains 2021 Exam Date has been revised by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission today. The revised UKPSC Mains exam date is 23-26 February 2023. Candidates can find the details and the link of official notification below.

UKPCS Mains Exam Date 2021 was revised by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on Wednesday. Previously the exam which was supposed to be held on 28-31st January is now rescheduled for 23-26 February 2023. The UKPSC 2023 mains exam is supposed to be held for 318 posts which is now rescheduled and candidates must keep a tab on the official website for all the latest updates regarding the UKPSC Mains 2021 Exam Date.

For more information candidates can visit the official website of UKPSC- ukpsc.net.in

In the official notification, the commission stated that it has been decided that all of the exam questions for the Mains Examination for 2021 shall be created from scratch. The UKPSC Mains Examination for 2021, which was originally scheduled for 28-31st January 2023, has been moved to 23-26 February 2023 in consideration of the time required to prepare the new question papers.

We have shared a step by step guide to download the UKPCS Mains Date revised notification. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the link given below

UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2021 (Revised) notification - Click Here

How to Download the UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2021 Notification?

Go to the official website of UKPSC i.e., ukpsc.net.in Click on the Examination Information Section option present on the left side of the screen There will be a link that appears as Examination Calender, click on it. UKPSC Mains Exam Date (Revised) official notification will appear on the screen.

The PCS test will be administered at the same time in three stages: the Preliminary, Main, and Interview. Only the candidate who successfully completes the first stage advances to the next. Under this, positions such as assistant director of statistics, deputy education officer, assistant registrar, finance officer, and police sub-inspector would be filled, among others. A total of 1205 candidates have successfully cleared the prelims examination and among those as many as 318 posts have to be filled through UKPSC Mains Exam 2021. The aspirants must be well aware of the UKPSC Mains exam calendar and should keep checking the official website for the same.