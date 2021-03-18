UKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for ARO, Translator & Other @ukpsc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

UKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the posts of ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Others on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Other posts can check the exam schedule available on the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission -ukpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the mains exam for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Others on 29/30 April 2021.

Commission will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates in CBT on 23/24/25 March 2021 and 05-09 April 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for these posts can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website.

Candidates qualified for UKPSC Mains Exam 2021 for ARO, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian & Other posts should note that they can download their Mains Admit Card from 14 April 2021 from the official website. You can check the details mains exam schedule/document verification dates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for ARO, Translator & Other





How to Download: UKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for ARO, Translator & Other