UKPSC Result 2020 out @ukpsc.gov.in for ARO, Typist and Others, Check UKPSC Prelims Result 2020 and Cut Off Marks Here

UKPSC Result 2020: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result of Assitant Review Officer, Typist and Others. Candidates who appeared in the UKPSC 2020 Prelims Exam can download their result through the official website of UKPSC.i.e.ukpsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the prelims exam of Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian on 29 December 2019 at various exam centres. The commission has also released the cut off marks on its website.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct UKPSC Mains 2020 Exam in the month of September 2020 and the updates for the same will be uploaded on the official website.

Candidates are required to visit the official website first to check their result and then click over the link of UKPSC Result 2020 for Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian Exam 2018-19. It will redirect you to the result link. Then, the candidates will be able to check result, cut off marks and answer key on the page. The candidates can also check the results directly in the provided links.

Download UKPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian Exam 2018

UKPSC Prelims 2020 Cut Off for Assistant Review Officer, Translator, Typist, Assistant Librarian Exam 2018

