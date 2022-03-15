UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientific Officer Posts @ukpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

UKPSC has invited online application for the 3 Scientific Officer post on its official website. Check UKPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer on its official website. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 04 April 2022.

Candidates holding requisite educational qualification including M.Sc. in concerned speciality as mentioned in the notification can apply for UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022.

Notification Details for UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement No.: A-1/5-1/2022

Important Dates for UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 April 2022

Vacancy Details for UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Scientific Officer-08

Eligibility Criteria for UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have M.Sc in concerned subjects as mentioned in the notification.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Download UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification ?

Visit the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in Click on ‘08-02-2022 -उत्तराखण्ड विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला के अन्तर्गत वैज्ञानिक अधिकारी परीक्षा-2022 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन (Under Section/Module :Recruitments)’ Download UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF and save the same.

How to Apply for UKPSC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website on or before 04 April 2022.