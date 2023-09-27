UKPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2023 Out For DEO Post: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at ukpsc.net.in

UKPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the DEO post on its official website ukpsc.net.in. Check the hall ticket download link.

UKPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 Out: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the skill test admit card for Data Entry Test (DEO) post on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the skill test for the DEO posts on October 5, 2023 across the state.



All such candidates successfully qualified for the skill test round for the Data Entry Test (DEO) post can download their admit card for the same from the official website -ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC DEO Skill Test Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

To download the skill test admit card for the Skill Test round for DEO post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can login on the official website in two way i.e. either from email id and password or through application number and date of birth.

You can download your skill test admit card after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC DEO Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)-ukpsc.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Admit card for typing skill test for the DEO post on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UKPSC DEO 2023 Skill Test Timing

The Commission is set to conduct the skill test for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on October 5, 2023. The skill test is scheduled from 10.00 am in the venue Gyanoday Computer Lab at the Commission office. Candidates should note that they will have to appear in the document verification round also at the venue. Candidates will have to carry all the essential documents for verification as mentioned in the notification.

Document to Carry With UKPSC DEO Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have qualified for the skill test round for DEO post should note that they will have to download the admit card and take the same during the skill test round. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents, id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

Download DEO Admit Card By Using Login Credential

