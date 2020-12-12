UKSSSC AAO Admit Card 2020 Out: Download Assistant Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC AAO Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of Computer Based Exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class 3. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card from the official website of UKSSSC i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC AAO Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can also download Uttarakhand Assistant Agriculture Officer Admit Card using their Application Number and Date of Birth, directly, through the link:

UKSSSC AAO Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UKSSSC AAO Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link - 'पदनाम-सहायक कृषि अधिकारी वर्ग-3 के प्रवेश पत्र हेतु क्लिक करें', given on the homepage A new window will open where you need to enter your details Download UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer Admit Card 2020

UKSSSC Assistant Agriculture Officer is scheduled to be held on 19 December 2020 (Sunday) from 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

UKSSSC AAO Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions of 100 marks related to B.Sc in Agriculture.

Each correct answer will be given 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the paper.

Candidates will required to score a minimum of 45 marks (35% marks for SC/ST) in order to qualify the test.

The recruitment is being done ti fill 289 vacancies of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Grade 3 Posts. Online applications were invited from from 06 August 2019 to 19 September 2019.