UKSSSC Admit Card 2021 Soon for Accounts/Clerk and Personal Assistant/Steno @sssc.uk.gov.in, Exam from 15 to 17 March

UKSSSC Admit Card and Exam Update 2021: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the exam date for the post Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant(PA). UKSSSC Admit Card shall also be uploaded soon on the official website - sssc.uk.gov.in, As per the notice, UKSSSC Exam for the said posts will be conducted from 15 to 17 March 2021. Candidates who have applied for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 can check exam schedule below:

Name of the Post Date Time Accounts Clerk 15 March 2021 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Accounts Clerk 15 March 2021 2 PM to 4 PM Accounts Clerk 16 March 2021 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM PA 16 March 2021 2 PM to 4 PM PA 17 March 2021 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM PA 17 March 2021 2 PM to 4 PM

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Admit Card and UKSSSC PA/Steno Admit Card are expected to release, anytime soon, on the official website of UKSSSC. Candidates would be able to check their exam centre, exam time, exam date and other details on their admit card.

UKSSSC Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode and consists of 100 questions.

UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Commerce 100 100 2 hours

UKSSSC PA Exam Pattern:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Hindi, General Knowledge and General Studies. 100 100 2 hours

There will be negative marking of 1/4th for each wrong answer and 1 mark will be given for each correct answer. The candidates are required to score a minimum of 45% marks (35% for SC/ST) in order to qualify in the exam.

UKSSSC Selection Process

UKSSSC Accounts/Clerk Selection - Written Exam and Typing Test

UKSSSC Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Selection - Written Exam, Typing Test and Stenography Skill Test.

The commission had invited online applications for recruitment of Accounts Clerk and Stenographer/Personal Assistant from 31 July to 14 September 2020.

A total of 300 vacancies will be filled by the commission, out of which 158 vacancies are for PA/Steno Posts and 142 are available for the post of Accounts Clerk.

UKSSSC Exam Notice PDF